Endorse Ganjar? Jokowi promotes a white-haired leader in front of his supporters





Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo told thousands of his supporters on Saturday that the future leader who is ready to carry on his legacy could be someone with white hair, prompting many to interpret it as a disguised endorsement of the haired governor. silverfish from Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo. The president has remained tight-lipped on who he will back as a potential successor, but Ganjar could be a pretty good bet. Both men are career politicians from the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) and hail from Central Java – and are widely seen as populist leaders. “I must say that a leader who puts the people above everything is physically visible from his face, from his appearance. Wrinkles form on his face because people always come to mind. There is also a leader who thinks only of the interests of the people that his hair will turn white,” Jokowi said during a rally with thousands of supporters at Bung Karno stadium in central Jakarta. He repeated the white hair remarks again later in the speech. “I repeat, a populist leader can be seen by his appearance, by the wrinkles on his face. Beware of someone with a clean face without wrinkles. Take a look at his hair – if it’s all white, he must be the person who keeps thinking about people,” Jokowi said. The president also reminded his supporters to vote for a candidate who is certain to continue his long-term development agenda. Read more: Jokowi, who will reach the end of his presidential term in October 2024, will have an unfinished landmark project when he retires. He historically secured the approval of the House of Representatives to move the national capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan. It will take years, if not decades, to complete the infrastructure of the Nusantara capital and move all central government functions there entirely. Its political opponents, such as the Muslim Social Justice Party (PKS), have openly contested the relocation of the capital. The PKS is currently building a coalition with the National Democratic Party (Nasdem) which has officially chosen former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan as its presidential candidate for the 2024 elections. The president’s remarks are interpreted as an endorsement of Ganjar, at least in social media conversations. “Mr. @ganjarpranowo, you were mentioned again by Mr. @jokowi. For all the Jokowi supporters who are still undecided, how much stronger does the code need to be?” Twitter user @ChusnulCh said writing.

