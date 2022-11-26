Former climate chief Alok Sharma joins Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in rebellion to overturn ban on new wind farms





Former Cops Chairman Alok Sharma has joined a growing rebellion of senior Tories against onshore wind, backing an amendment calling for a ban on new wind farms to be lifted. Mr Sharma, the former Cabinet minister who led the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, added to the growing list of 22 Tory MPs backing an amendment to the Leveling Bill to overturn Government policy. Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are both among the rebels on the issue, despite championing the ban when in office. A de facto moratorium was imposed on new onshore wind farms in 2015 by David Cameron’s government, under pressure from Conservative MPs and councils who claimed they were unsightly. Some were allowed to continue after a rule change in 2020, but planning rules continue to hamper new projects. Former Upgrading Secretary Simon Clarkes’ amendment would require the government to change planning rules within six months to allow for new projects. The wind farm push comes days after Tory backbenchers forced Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to back down on house building targets, after nearly 50 Tory MPs threatened to rebel . Proponents say wind power has a crucial role to play in securing the UK’s energy independence and ending reliance on fossil fuels. At present, onshore and offshore wind together supply around 30% of the UK’s energy. The National Grid hopes to quadruple wind capacity by 2030, but a ban on new onshore wind farms has proven a stumbling block for plans. Mr Sharma said he supports letting local communities decide and argues that residents benefit from lower energy bills in return for supporting new developments. Onshore wind is one of the cheapest forms of renewable energy and will help boost UK energy security, he tweeted. Putin’s illegal and brutal war in Ukraine has reinforced the fact that climate and environmental security is totally linked to energy and national security Faster deployment of renewables, including onshore wind, is needed to meet the UK’s 2035 target of 100% clean electricity. Two former Tory prime ministers, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, have joined the group of MPs calling for the lifting of restrictions imposed by England on the construction of onshore wind farms (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) More New Mr Johnson has made no attempt to overturn the effective moratorium on new onshore wind projects, which has been in place since 2015 when he was Prime Minister, while Ms Truss criticized wind and solar farms during her campaign in The direction. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer backs lifting the ban, arguing that Mr Sunak’s refusal to do so is a national act of self-harm, stifling our economic potential. Earlier this week, in a second challenge to the bill, Mr Sunak was forced to vote on legislation that would set a target to build 300,000 homes a year as around 50 Tory MPs threatened to stand down. rebel. Theresa Villiers, the former Northern Ireland Secretary leading the planning rebellion, claimed the plans would encourage development that harms the environment and quality of life. Ms Villiers said: This is an important victory for backbenchers. It shows that the ministers know that they have to listen to us and that they need more time to find a solution. Opposition figures said Mr Sunak was now terrified of his own backbenchers.

