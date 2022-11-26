Modi tops list of world’s most popular leaders with 77% approval rating





Prime Minister Narendra Modi stay the most popular leader in the world with a 77 percent approval rating. It was revealed in a Approval ratings from world leaders published by a US-based consulting firm, Morning Consult. Bank Maha Pack includes live bundles, test runs, video lectures and e-books Learn more: The Indian Prime Minister is followed by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lpez Obrador at 69% and australian prime minister Anthony Albanese at 56%, in second and third place respectively. US President Joe Biden and Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak come lower down the list with approval ratings of 41% and 36%, respectively. Whereas 19% of respondents disapprove of PM Modis’ leadership, the figure was 52% and 46% for Biden and Sunak, respectively. While higher approval ratings suggest that people in the country believe things in their country are going in the right direction, disapprovals suggest a perception that they have gone down the wrong path. About the report: The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from From 16 to 22 of this month. It is based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country. Also in the previous ranking, Prime Minister Modi topped the rankings. The survey tracks the approval ratings of heads of government and the trajectories of countries in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, JapanMexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and United States. According to Morning Consult, ratings are based on over 20,000 global interviews conducted daily online. Data on the trajectory of world leaders and countries is based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error between 1 and 4%. Find more rankings and reports here

