Politics
Analysis by an observer of the Jokowi code of white-haired leaders: 100% reward
Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo hinted at the characteristics of a good leader to the volunteers who gathered at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Senayan, Jakarta Center. One of his characteristics is to have white hair.
One of the favored personalities to stand in the presidential election of 2024 as a presidential candidate is Ganjar Pranowo. Ganjar stands for white hair. is Jokowi code this for volunteers to support Ganjar Pranowo?
Political observer Adi Prayitno pointed out that implicitly what Jokowi conveyed further indicated a code of support for Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo.
“100% approve of Ganjar Pranowo, you can’t deny that,” he told merdeka.com, Saturday (11/26).
He saw that the proximity of Jokowi and Ganjar had long been established. Jokowi also maintains close relationships with other personalities. However, Jokowi feels deeper with Ganjar.
“That Jokowi is close to others, yes, but Jokowi’s feelings and heart are truly gratifying, who else,” he said.
According to him, this is not the first time that Jokowi has given his volunteers the code to support Ganjar.
“Indeed, from the beginning, before supporting Prabowo, he first supported Ganjar during the Projo event, which was the first time in Java. This is the second time that Jokowi has spoken in front of his volunteers, he endorsed Ganjar,” he said. continued.
Adi sees Jokowi supporting Ganjar for two reasons. First of all, fellow managers IDP and on the other hand continued the victory of the party.
Jokowi is also known to give code to Prabowo Subianto on Perindo’s birthday. Jokowi gave a signal to Prabowo to continue his leadership. According to Adi, this support was not only given to Prabowo.
“That means he supports everyone in Jokowi’s circle of power, but if you look at the percentage, what is the level of support for Mr. President? If in the ranking, Ganjar is indeed higher,” did he declare.
According to him, as head of state, Jokowi will definitely support everyone around him to compete. However, Jokowi must also see a figure seen as capable and accomplished.
“Judging from his presentation, of course, it cannot be denied that he is more inclined to Ganjar, because before he was both an IDP, many Jokowi volunteers also went to Ganjar,” Adi said.
Contacted separately, the treasurer of Projo, Barus Panel considered that the code given by Jokowi to GBK was normal. Because he said, the code is always given to anyone.
“Pak Jokowi as I see likes to give codes to many, sometimes code goes to Airlangga, sometimes code goes to Prabowo, sometimes code goes to Mr. Ganjar, I think it is shared equally with him,” he told Merdeka. .com.
“Today it looks like Mr. Ganjar received a code, maybe (tomorrow or the day after) again for Pak Prabowo or for Pak Airlangga,” Barus continued.
Sources
https://www.merdeka.com/politik/analisis-pengamat-soal-kode-jokowi-pemimpin-rambut-putih-100-persen-ganjar.html
