“Let’s work together for world peace”





Chinese President Xi Jinping has written a letter to North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un urging him to cooperate for world peace and regional stability, according to reports from North Korea’s official KCNA news agency. Responding to North Korea’s congratulatory message after its re-election as Secretary General of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Xi stressed in his letter the importance of relations between the two countries, especially in a historic moment of “unprecedented” change. “Changes in the world, in times and in history are happening in an unprecedented way. In this new situation, I will work with Comrade General Secretary “Kim Jong-un and “I wish to make new and to promote peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region and in the world at large,” he wrote in the letter. Xi also recalls in the letter the “significant commonalities of understanding and progress in relations” in the search for political solutions regarding the Korean Peninsula and the protection of the interests of the two countries. The two leaders “firmly uphold the cause of socialism and have worked vigorously to safeguard peace and stability in the region and the world,” Xi added.

The letter comes at a time of particular tension in East Asia and the Korean Peninsula. Pyongyang has fired a record number of missiles, including those with intercontinental range, into the Sea of ​​Japan this year, and the intelligence services of the United States and South Korea say they are ready to carry out their seventh nuclear test. In addition, Washington, Seoul and Tokyo have strengthened their military cooperation in the face of the North Korean threat and have multiplied their joint military exercises. North Korea, subject to international sanctions, highly dependent on China economically, even if it is not always aligned with Chinese positions and ready to respond to requests from Beijing. Beijing does not join in the condemnation of many major countries at the UN over thelast launch of an ICBM of November 18 by North Korea. Last week, US President Joe Biden, at the summit with Xi in Bali on the sidelines of the G20, he asked the Chinese leader to send a clear message Pyongyang to refrain from carrying out another nuclear test.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rainews.it/articoli/2022/11/xi-jinping-scrive-a-kim-jong-un-collaboriamo-per-la-pace-nel-mondo-31f77504-4503-4518-b107-7c49717898ff.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos