Donald Trump says you showed up uninvited at Mar-A-Lago for ‘uneventful’ dinner





Donald Trump has broken his silence over Yes’s claim that the former US president yelled at him during a meeting in Florida this week.

Trump took to his TruthSocial platform and said Ye showed up uninvited and hired far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos as his campaign manager.

Ye also brought Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist banned from YouTube for hate speech, and Karen Giorno, a former Trump campaign adviser, to dinner.

Last week, Kanye West called me for dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly after, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about, Trump explained. We dined on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. Dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.

The rapper and former frontman recently separately announced their intention to run for President of the United States in 2024, and they met this week at Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where West surprised Trump by asking him to be his running mate.

In a Mar-a-Lago debriefing video posted to Twitter on Thursday, West claimed Trump was disturbed by her request and shouted that he was going to lose his campaign during their dinner.

I think the thing that disturbed Trump the most was that I asked him to be my vice president. I think that was lower on the list of things that caught him off guard. It was the fact that I came in smart, West said.

When Trump started yelling at me at the table saying I was going to lose, I mean, did that ever work out for anyone in the story? I’m like, wait Trump, you’re talking to Ye.

According to Donald Trump, the pair is mainly commercial, especially due to the recent difficulties of Yes after its abandonment by GAP, Balenciaga and Adidas.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was asking me for advice regarding some of his difficulties, including business-related issues, Trump added.

The former POTUS admitted to telling Ye not to run for president and rejected his request to be running mate.

We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him that he definitely shouldn’t run for president, any voters you might have should vote for TRUMP. Anyway, we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism, and I appreciated all the nice things he said about me about Tucker Carlson. Why wouldn’t I agree to meet you? Also, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes, Trump added.

Trump did not respond to Yes’ claim that he made a derogatory comment about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

