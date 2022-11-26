Alok Sharma joins Boris Johnson in growing rebellion against Rishi Sunak’s ban on onshore wind farms

Former Cabinet Minister Alok Sharma has joined Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in a growing rebellion against Rishi Sunak’s ban on onshore wind farms.

Mr Sharma, who was the chairman of the Cop26 climate summit, backed an amendment to government legislation to lift the moratorium on new onshore wind farms.

His support brings former Leveling Secretary Simon Clarke’s amendment to the Leveling Up Bill to have the public backing of 22 Tory MPs.

Mr Sharma said he supported letting “local communities decide”, arguing that residents benefit from lower energy bills in return for supporting new developments.

Rishi Sunak (pictured) faces growing rebellion against onshore wind after former Cabinet Minister Alok Sharma joined Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in opposing the ban

“Onshore wind is one of the cheapest forms of renewable energy and will help boost UK energy security,” he tweeted.

“Putin’s illegal and brutal war in Ukraine has reinforced the fact that climate and environmental security is totally linked to energy and national security”

“Faster deployment of renewables, including onshore wind, is needed to meet the UK’s 2035 target of 100% clean electricity.”

The Prime Minister faces a major challenge regarding policy planning within the Conservative Party on several fronts.

He was forced to vote on legislation that would set a target of building 300,000 homes a year when around 50 Tory MPs threatened to rebel.

Mr Johnson did not seek to overturn the effective moratorium on new onshore wind projects, in place since 2015, during his time as Prime Minister.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer backs lifting the ban, arguing that Mr Sunak’s refusal to do so is a ‘national act of self-harm, stifling our economic potential’.

Mr Clarke’s bid to amend the Leveling and Reclamation Bill, currently before Parliament, would force the government to allow onshore wind farm applications by revising the government’s planning guidelines.

The bill is expected to be debated again next month. During Ms Truss’ short term as Prime Minister, she pledged to relax planning laws that have led to a virtual moratorium on wind farms since 2015 and bring them into line with other developments.

But when Rishi Sunak was regrouped at No 10 to pick up the damage, he gave up politics.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer (pictured) backs lifting the ban, arguing that Mr Sunak’s refusal to do so is a ‘national act of self-harm, stifling our economic potential’

A moratorium was imposed on new wind farms in 2015 under David Cameron. Pictured: Wind turbines at Lambrigg in the southern Lake District

Number 10 yesterday opened the door to a review of onshore wind by promising to consider Mr Clarke’s amendment, but sources insisted the Prime Minister was focused on offshore wind.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: ‘We will consider all amendments and define our position in the usual way.

“The Prime Minister has been clear, however, that we want to support more renewables, to bring them online and the focus remains on building more offshore wind turbines to enhance our energy security. .”