Politics
Will Trkiye launch new ground offensive in northern Syria?-Xinhua
Turkish soldiers march during a parade to mark the 100th anniversary of Victory Day in Ankara, Trkiye, on Aug. 30, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
by Burak Akinci
ANKARA, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) — Despite warnings from Russia and the United States, Trkiye appears determined to follow through on his threat to launch a new ground offensive in northern Syria against Kurdish militants he accuses of carrying out a deadly explosion in Istanbul, experts say.
In a parliamentary speech on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country’s determination to secure its border with Syria and establish a security corridor was “stronger than ever”.
“We are continuing the aerial operation and will strike the terrorists from the ground at a time that suits us best,” he warned.
In retaliation for a November 13 bombing that killed six people and injured dozens of bystanders on Istiklal Avenue, one of Istanbul’s busiest tourist areas, Turkish F-16 fighter jets struck suspected targets of Kurdish militants in northern Syria and Iraq.
Citizens lay flowers to commemorate the victims of Sunday’s terror attack on Istiklal Avenue near Taksim Square in Istanbul’s Trkiye on Nov. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Ankara has accused the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), blacklisted as terrorist groups by the European Union and the United States, as well as its alleged Syrian affiliates, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), of be responsible for the attack.
Both groups reportedly denied any responsibility.
According to Oytun Orhan, coordinator of Levant studies at Ankara’s Center for Strategic Middle East Studies, Ankara’s patience with Kurdish militants in Syria has run out since this summer, when it warned against a new offensive.
“A new ground offensive in the Syrian-Turkish border areas has been planned for months since June, and such an operation may take place soon,” he told Xinhua.
“Trkiye is convinced that the Kurdish militants are responsible for the explosion in Istanbul and wants to punish them for this deadly attack. Trkiye is quite serious about the attack,” added Orhan.
The Turkish military has launched four large-scale operations in northern Syria since 2016. The most recent operation was launched in 2020.
Meanwhile, major international players in the region have called for restraint.
Russia, a military ally of the Syrian government, warned Trkiye that a large-scale ground offensive could trigger an escalation in violence.
The United States, Trikiye’s NATO ally, has also warned that an escalation could undermine the fight against Islamic State (IS) in Syria.
The YPG, considered by Ankara as a terrorist organization, is Washington’s main Syrian ally in the defeat of IS.
Ankara and Washington have long been at odds over their differences over the Syrian crisis.
Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said Washington may be more lenient this time around a Turkish ground operation.
“The United States will hold back on a Turkish incursion into Syria until Ankara ratifies NATO’s northern expansion, which will take place in the spring and just before the Turkish elections (presidential and parliamentary),” he said. he told Xinhua.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at parliament in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 23, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
Sweden and Finland were invited to join NATO after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine. All member countries of the military alliance have ratified the candidatures of the two Nordic countries, with the exception of Trkiye and Hungary.
Ankara has complained that the two countries have been slow to fulfill their commitments regarding Turkish security issues, namely the expulsion and extradition of members and associates of the PKK and the Gulen movement, both considered as organizations terrorists by Trkiye.
“With the United States on board, once Ankara aligns itself with Russia, a Turkish incursion into Syria is likely,” Cagaptay said.
Moscow could agree in the coming weeks to a new Turkish offensive if Erdogan seriously pursues a reconciliation with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad to end the war in Syria, he added.
