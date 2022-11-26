Letter from Xi Jinping to Kim Jong-un: Comrades are friendly with me…





Loading…

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has received a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping confirming the friendship between the two leaders and the two countries. Photo/KCNA via REUTERS

PYONGYANG – Chinese President Xi Jinping said he attaches great importance to his country’s relations with North Korea (North Korea). This was conveyed in a letter recently sent to the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un . – Chinese President Xi Jinping said he attaches great importance to his country’s relations with North Korea (North Korea). This was conveyed in a letter recently sent to the North Korean leader The contents of the letter were revealed by the North Korean state news agency, KCNAon Saturday (26/11/2022). Xi Jinping’s letter was sent on Tuesday in response to a congratulatory message from Kim Jong-un sent last month after the Chinese president tightened his grip on power for a third term. Read also: Kim Jong-un in the United States: Nuclear against nuclear, total confrontation “Through several rounds of meetings, I and my comrade, Secretary-General (Kim Jong-un), have built important mutual understanding and progress in China-North Korea relations…to push for a political resolution of the (Korean) Peninsula issue and safeguard the common interests of the two countries,” Xi Jinping’s letter read. The Chinese president said the world is facing unprecedented changes. He added that he is willing to strengthen bilateral relations with North Korea and make new active contributions to promote world peace and stability in a changing landscape. Xi further praised Kim Jong-un’s congratulatory message. “Show that the comrades, the general secretary and the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea forge friendship with me, the party and the Chinese people and attach great importance to the development of China-North Korea relations,” the letter added. by Xi Jinping. Previously, the United States had blamed China and Russia for North Korea’s increasingly bold actions in carrying out a series of dangerous missile tests. According to Washington, Beijing and Moscow have always protected the Pyongyang regime at the United Nations. On the other hand, Russia accused the United States of triggering North Korea’s actions because it was intensively waging joint war games with its allies on the Korean Peninsula. Kim Jong-un’s own regime has asserted its missile maneuvers in response to joint US-South Korean war games, which Pyongyang says are rehearsals for an invasion of North Korea. (minute)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://international.sindonews.com/read/952553/40/xi-jinping-surati-kim-jong-un-kamerad-bersahabat-dengan-saya-1669446708 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos