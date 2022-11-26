Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Rawalpindi to address a mega rally





Imran Khan arrived in the garrison town of Rawalpindi by helicopter on Saturday, accompanied by a team of medics to speak at a mega rally organized by his party, the first since the former prime minister was injured in the of an assassination attempt.

Khan, 70, who is recovering from gunshot wounds sustained in a gun attack on him on November 3, will address his supporters in Rawalpindi to demand new general elections and reiterated that the protest would be “completely peaceful”.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has landed here at Barani University heliport from where he will head to the rally venue.

PTI leader Faisal Javed said Khan had reached Rawalpindi and would soon be on stage to address party supporters, according to the Dawn newspaper.

He made the announcement while addressing the crowd gathered in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police have written to the senior leadership of the PTI, urging them to ensure the implementation of VIP security guidelines for the former prime minister, Geo TV reported on Saturday.

Khan was also advised to wear a bulletproof jacket, not to exit the vehicle on the way to the rally site and to keep his movement a secret, the letter reads.

Khan left his Zaman Park residence in Lahore around 1 p.m. local time in a bulletproof vehicle, which was sent home.

Meanwhile, convoys of PTI leaders, workers and supporters are heading to Rawalpindi for the Haqeeqi Azadi march, according to the Express Tribune report.

PTI General Secretary Asad Umar said the rally would be “historic”.

Khan’s supporters are traveling from all corners of the country to reach Islamabad’s twin sister city Rawalpindi, where a stage has been prepared on the Sixth Road Flyover in the middle of the historic Murree Road.

Some passionate supporters, who have already landed in the city, have been housed in a temporary tent structure set up in Allama Iqbal Park near the rally venue.

PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati said the “haqeeqi azadi” movement was on track to reach its destination.

In a video message shared by the PTI on its official Twitter account, Swati said, “all regime change figures will be humbled by God and this caravan of the liberation movement is not going to stop anyway.”

The Rawalpindi administration has issued a notification that the England cricket team will soon arrive at Rawalpindi, therefore, the site is expected to be completely vacated after the rally is over.

The former cricketer turned politician said on Friday that despite his injury he was determined to get to Rawalpindi for the good of the nation.

Khan said in his message that he was fighting for the true independence of the country and that the fight would continue until new elections were announced.

“We are waging a war for the Haqeeqi Azadi. The one-pointed agenda is elections,” he said, accusing the current government of destroying the economy and fleeing elections for fear of the election. defeat.

Separately, he told a news channel that if snap elections were not announced and the government stuck to its stance of holding general elections on time next October, then the masses would overthrow the rulers. in place by force.

“The Haqeeqi Azadi movement will not end today (November 26), but will continue until justice is served,” he said.

He called on the public to join the garrison town for the protest movement.

“Going to Rawalpindi tomorrow (Saturday) because it is a defining moment in the country. We want to become a country that Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal dreamed of,” he said on Friday.

The former prime minister said some elements wanted an altercation between him and the army.

He added that he only had problems with certain black sheep within the army and not with the whole institution.

Khan said the two bullet wounds in his thigh were healing, but he had difficulty walking due to the third bullet puncturing his lower leg.

He also acknowledged that he was still under threat and would take all precautionary measures.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that Khan would secure a date for an early election through protests.

“If Imran Khan wants elections, he should behave like a politician and talk to political leaders,” he said.

There are intelligence reports of the threat to his life and his party has also acknowledged the imminent threat.

Sanaullah also warned that there was a threat to Khan’s life and urged him to postpone the gathering.

Khan said he would take all precautionary measures.

He also said it was not the first attack on his life as last month his helicopter had to make an emergency landing.

PTI general secretary Asad Umar also said that Khan was under threat and that the government would be responsible if anything happened to him.

Through Saturday’s mega-rally in Rawalpindi, Khan wants to maintain the political momentum he generated shortly after his government was toppled in April this year by a vote of no confidence.

