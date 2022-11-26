Politics
PM Modi pays tribute to the victims
YEARS |
Updated: November 26, 2022 11:56 am IS
New Delhi [India]Nov 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai in 2008 and said that 14 years ago when India celebrated its Constitution and the rights of citizens, enemies of humanity carried out the greatest terrorist attack.
Speaking to the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to BR Ambedkar and all those greats who gave us the Constitution and reiterated the commitment to realize their vision for our nation.
“Today is also the anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attacks. 14 years ago, as India celebrated its Constitution and the rights of citizens, the enemies of humanity carried out the greatest attack terrorist attack against India. I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack,” Prime Minister Modi said.
He added that today Constitution Day celebrations are special because India also celebrates the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
“‘We the People’ is a commitment and a belief that has made India the mother of democracy,” he said.
At least 174 people, including 20 members of the security forces and 26 foreign nationals, were killed and more than 300 others were injured in the terrorist attacks carried out by 10 gunmen from the Pakistani terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted civilians at numerous sites in south Mumbai, including Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the popular Leopold cafe, two hospitals and a theatre.
While most attacks ended a few hours after they began around 9:30 p.m. on November 26, terror continued to unfold at three locations where hostages were taken – the Nariman House, where a Jewish outreach center was located, and the luxury Oberoi Trident hotels and the Taj Mahal palace and tower. (ANI)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/14-years-of-2611-pm-modi-pays-tribute-to-victims20221126115647
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi pays tribute to the victims
- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Rawalpindi to address a mega rally
- Trump advisers called his dinner with Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes a ‘nightmare’
- Margot Robbie reveals THIS movie made her feel like a good actor
- EWE and TES plan to design and manufacture a 500MW electrolyser in Germany.
- Letter from Xi Jinping to Kim Jong-un: Comrades are friendly with me…
- Big questions loom after the loss of Nebraska
- The Weather Network – The house ‘shuddered’ when a small earthquake struck near Tofino, British Columbia
- Vikram Gokhale’s disappearance saddens Bollywood, actors pay tribute
- Google Play Store services will no longer be available
- Will Trkiye launch new ground offensive in northern Syria?-Xinhua
- Alok Sharma joins Boris Johnson in growing rebellion against Rishi Sunak’s ban on onshore wind farms