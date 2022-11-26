Didn’t Trump’s Thanksgiving ‘truths’ mention ‘Thanksgiving’?





Donald Trump’s propensity for fiery messaging on social media has not abated since his departure from Twitter, with the former US president now relying on his Truth Social platform to speak “truths” to an audience of his loyal fans.

Such is his commitment to the platform that Trump even snubbed a comeback offer from the platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, who ended his suspension following a vote on Twitter.

This week, the former president launched a series of messages targeting some of his historical enemies, but seems to have forgotten to send an important and timely message to his audience online.

Above, Donald Trump stands next to his wife, Melania, as he pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey ‘Corn’ in the Rose Garden of the White House on Nov. 24, 2020. Trump released a tirade of messages targeting old haters at Thanksgiving, although apparently forgetting to give an important holiday greeting as well. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Requirement

A tweet, posted November 25, 2022, claims that throughout Thanksgiving, Donald Trump never said “thanksgiving” or “happy” during this holiday season.

Trump made 45 posts on Truth Social yesterday. Two words that weren’t in either of them:

HAPPY THANKSGIVING

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 25, 2022

Facts

Trump’s often strongly worded comments on social media have become a hallmark of his political character, especially since the founding of his Truth Social network.

The flurry of messages sent at Thanksgiving contained the familiar pugnacious rhetoric and provocative assertions that followed major developments in his life and career, including the raid on Mar-a-Lago, the January 6 committee hearings and the Letitia James’ investigation of her financial affairs.

Despite a seemingly undeniable excuse to, as tradition dictates, spend time with family and away from social media, the former president couldn’t resist addressing his audience of over 4, 65 million followers.

However, as claimed on Twitter and can be independently assessed, it seems that Trump failed even once to say “happy” or “thanks”.

Despite posting an infographic on typical Thanksgiving ingredient cost increases, a re-posting of a thanksgiving message in praise of Trump, and a grateful article, the former US leader didn’t explicitly sent season’s greetings to its fans, as Newsweek Fact Check found after scrolling through its feed.

His messages were aimed at, among others, the Supreme Court, the FBI, the Department of Justice and President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. One particularly austere message read “Give me freedom or give me death”.

In contrast, President Biden tweeted “From the Biden family to all of you, Happy Thanksgiving. This holiday we celebrate all that brings us together, steeped in history and our shared hopes for the future.”

Trump has used Thanksgiving before to make sweeping political statements. In 2021, in an emailed message, the former president said, “A very exciting time in our country, but don’t worry, we’ll be great again and we’ll all do it together. America n will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction.

“Too many generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future awaits us!”

Newsweek has reached out to Donald Trump for comment.

decision

True.

Donald Trump did not say “thanksgiving” or “happy” once in the many messages he sent on November 24, 2022. The former president used the day to post critical comments against the FBI, the DOJ and Hunter Biden, among others.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek’s Fact Checking Team

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/fact-check-donald-trump-thanksgiving-truths-no-mention-thanksgiving-1762429 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos