Pakistan: Imran Khan announces that PTI members will quit all assemblies





Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, said his party’s ‘Haqeqi Azadi’ march will not visit Islamabad as he does not want to sow discord and disorder in the nation.

Addressing party supporters in Rawalpindi on Saturday, he said: They [government] cannot afford the Islamabad march…they cannot prevent millions from entering Islamabad. We could have created a situation similar to that of Sri Lanka.

However, he said, the party chose to resign from every national legislative body in a bid to pressure the country’s current leaders to call for snap elections.

More than three weeks after former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reportedly faced an assassination attempt, the leader of Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) addressed a rally at the end of a long walk to Rawalpindi. Addressing the chair-seated crowd, Khan hailed it as a “watershed moment”, adding that Pakistan stands at the crossroads of slavery akin to colonialism and the freedom that only a snap election will secure in the country.

In what his loyal supporters commonly refer to as the “Long March 2.0”, Khan renewed his calls for a snap election months after he was ousted from power following a no-confidence vote in April this year.

Khan insists that if an early vote is called, he will win by an overwhelming majority.

Earlier on Saturday, Imran Khan reached Rawalpindi from Lahore to lead the long march. For Khan’s first public gathering since November 3 – the day he was shot in the leg – permission has been sought for a rally in Faizabad in Rawalpindi, but the venue has been changed to the Rehmanabad area of the garrison town for “security reasons”.

Convoys of leaders, workers and supporters of Imran Khan’s PTI traveled to Rawalpindi on Saturday for the culmination of the Haqeeqi Azadi (True Freedom) march.

Khan was removed as prime minister after political furor over his alleged involvement in the Toshakhana scandal. He subsequently failed to win a vote of no confidence in Pakistan’s National Assembly, a development, according to Khan, which was led by the United States. After his ouster from power, he galvanized his party across Pakistan, demanding new elections.

