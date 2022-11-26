Contribution of female Constituent Assembly members rarely discussed: PM Modi





New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi lamented on Saturday that the contribution of women members to the Constituent Assembly is rarely discussed even as he stressed the need to make the Constitution better understood by young people. Addressing the Constitution Day event at the Supreme Court attended by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and other Justices, he said the future of the Constitution and institutions of the India rests on the shoulders of youth. ADVERTISING CONTINUE READING BELOW Modi said there are 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly, one of them being Dakshaayini Velayudhan, a woman from a disadvantaged society. She has made important interventions on many topics related to Dalits and workers, he noted. Durgabai Deshmukh, Hansa Mehta, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur and many other female members have also contributed significantly on women related topics. Their contribution is rarely discussed, he stressed. He said there is another feature of the Constitution that has become even more relevant in today’s times. ADVERTISING CONTINUE READING BELOW The framers of the Constitution have given us a document that is open, futuristic and known for its modern vision, which makes it centered on the youth, the Prime Minister said. He said whether it is sports or startups, information technology or digital payments, the power of young people leaves its mark in all aspects of India’s development. He said that to increase the understanding of the constitution among young people, it is necessary for them to become a part of the debates and discussions on constitutional matters. This, Modi said, will further increase their interest in the constitution. This will create a vision among young people to understand topics such as equality and empowerment. Read also | Assam continues to restrict movement of people to Meghalaya ADVERTISING CONTINUE READING BELOW Related Latest stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eastmojo.com/national/2022/11/26/contribution-of-women-members-of-constituent-assembly-rarely-discussed-pm-modi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos