Xi Jinping offers Kim Jong Un to cooperate for world peace

Politics
The Chinese president wants to cooperate with the North Korean leader to “accelerate peace” in the world.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has written to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asking him to cooperate in “accelerating peace” around the world, North Korean state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday. The letter comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula, following a series of missile tests by Pyongyang and as Seoul, Washington and Tokyo step up military cooperation.
Notably, Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on November 18 that fell from Japan, and Kim Jong Un threatened the United States with a nuclear response if his country was attacked. “The world, times and history are changing in unprecedented ways,” Xi Jinping said in response to Kim Jong Un’s letter to the Chinese Communist Party and the country’s historic reappointment in October.
“Faced with this new situation, I am ready to contribute positively (…) with you to accelerate peace, stability, growth and prosperity in the region and in the rest of the world”, he continued. . China remains North Korea’s most important ally and trading partner, under severe United Nations sanctions over its nuclear and weapons programs. After Monday’s UN Security Council meeting, China and Russia refused to join 14 countries, including the United States, India, France and the United Kingdom, in condemning the shooting. ICBM of Pyongyang on November 18.
In May, Beijing and Moscow vetoed a draft resolution introduced by Washington to tighten economic sanctions against North Korea. During an interview on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali last week, US President Joe Biden asked Xi Jinping to “clearly” tell North Korea not to carry out any new nuclear tests like those being carried out by Seoul and Washington.
“It is certain that our diplomacy will try to engage China and will use its influence to appease the countries which condemn it publicly today,” said a senior American official at the time.
AFP
