Politics
The CCP exploits the tolerance of the Wests
It’s quite ironic when former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a buffoon who for too long has been taken seriously, is branded a buffoon for saying something deadly serious.
Following Johnson’s harsh criticism of China at a business forum in Singapore on Wednesday last week, event organizer Michael Bloomberg apologized to attendees, saying Johnson was trying to be fun rather than informative and serious.
However, Johnson’s characterization of China as a coercive autocracy that had shown sincere disregard for the rule of international law was spot on.
His comments evoked the wisdom of Austrian-British philosopher Karl Popper, the favorite thinker of one of Johnson’s predecessors, Margaret Thatcher.
In a recent social media meme, Popper’s solution to the paradox is this: as intolerant ideologies undermine tolerance in tolerant societies without restriction, they cannot be tolerated. Popper is more cautious than that. It limits potential suppression to ideologies that prohibit their adherents from engaging in rational debate.
This sums up the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under Chinese President Xi Jinping (). By exploiting tolerance in Western democracies, the CCP is exporting its brand of intolerance to them.
Banning tolerance domestically as a threat to stability, the party manipulates the idea to destabilize the societies of its opponents. Moreover, the CCP’s dogma does not tolerate dissent or recourse to reason.
Weak responses to China’s transnational encroachment have encouraged ever more brazen conduct. Last month, Chinese diplomats assaulted protesters at the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester. The Foreign Affairs Committee of the British House of Commons (FAC) called for the expulsion of the offenders. Nothing was done.
A survey by a Spain-based non-governmental organization revealed dozens of Chinese police stations operating in 33 countries, mostly in Europe. Again, the FAC demanded action to shut down UK sites. Again, hot air was the extent of the reaction.
Universities are hubs for Chinese interference. Coordinated by the CCP-funded Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CSSA), threats against troublemakers have become commonplace. In recent weeks, Chinese students at the University of Southampton obstructed a presentation on Taiwan by a Japanese classmate who had the audacity to describe the country as a country.
It was the latest in a long series of acts of intimidation and violence committed by Chinese students abroad. The nadir was in 2019, when supporters of the Hong Kong protests were targeted at universities across the UK. Lennon Walls with pro-Hong Kong and anti-CCP messages vandalized; protesters were spied on, threatened and physically assaulted on and off campus; and CCP-sponsored groups pressured students to report unpatriotic acts.
A 2019 FAC investigation called the CSSA an instrument of this interference.
Nominally an apolitical organization, the CSSA works with Chinese embassies to keep tabs on disbelievers, ensuring they face the consequences in China or Hong Kong.
A favored tactic for pressuring recalcitrants is to invite their families over for tea at a local police station. Soon after, family members contact the wandering relative to warn them to abandon their wayward or treacherous ways.
These are invariably stilted performances of the type delivered by foreign transgressors forced to apologize for hurting the feelings of the Chinese people in front of state media. No one is fooled, but the point is made.
Due to the open prison that Xinjiang has become under Xi, ethnic Uyghurs are particularly vulnerable. Berlin researcher Didi Kirsten Tatlow highlights the commodification of education as a problem, a view supported by China watcher Catherine Owen of the University of Exeter.
Owen notes the conflict between academic freedom and the UK’s desire for Chinese investment and partnerships. The UK is particularly vulnerable. Last year, there were over 143,000 Chinese students in the UK, accounting for 32% of international enrolments.
A report by The Economist in March showed that Chinese students pay about 2.5 billion ($3.02 billion) in tuition fees out of a total of 7.5 billion for foreign students.
Chinese investments have also had an impact on academia. Citing cancellations of speakers and events under Chinese duress, the FAC accuses the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of complacency.
Since publishing an article in 2017 about Chinese interference in her native New Zealand, prominent China scholar Anne-Marie Brady has faced relentless bullying, including office break-ins, burglaries and calls telephone calls indicating that she was being watched. A lack of government support undermined his confidence in New Zealand’s moral authority.
To understand China’s extraterritorial ambitions, one must understand its territorial insecurities. The concept of the century of humiliation is crucial. Originating in the 1910s with the New Culture movement, the term encompasses such indignities as the Opium Wars and the resulting unequal treaties that imposed extraterritorial concessions on China in the 19th century.
In one of those ironies that permeate the fabric of modern Chinese history, New Culture Nationalists called on China to abandon outdated Confucian values and learn from Western democracy.
The great Chinese writer Zhou Shuren () pen name Lu Xun () whose novel The True Story of Ah Q was the movement-defining work, would surely be appalled. Its despicable protagonist exemplifies the philosophy of bullying qi shan pa e (shame the good, bully the bad) that currently guides the CCP’s foreign policy.
Another irony is that the politics of shame, as author Grace C. Huang calls it, was co-opted by Chiang Kai-shek (), whose Nationalist government was displaced by Mao Zedong’s Communists () in 1949. Revered for decades as a reactionary capitalist, Chiang underwent rehabilitation under Xi. It’s not surprising. Chiang’s New Life movement of the 1930s joins Xi Jinping’s thought officially incorporated into China’s constitution in 2017.
Both insist on the patriotic duty to safeguard the honor of China. Under Xi, schoolchildren are weaned on slogans reflecting this.
Those who offend China, no matter how far away they are, must be eliminated according to one of these mantras.
Chinese leaders are leading by example. Following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi () warned: Those who offend China will be punished.
As the scuffle in Manchester shows, Chinese officials believe they are acting with impunity. Chinese Consul General Zheng Xiyuan (), who led the assault on the protester, called his actions duty.
With such representatives guiding them, how can Chinese foreign students behave?
In correspondence to UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Secretary James Cleverly demanding the deportation of Zheng and his accomplices and the closure of UK police stations, CAF President Alicia Kearns , urged the government to clarify that authoritarianism is meaningless. place on British soil.
There are signs that the West is waking up. Australia is currently testing anti-interference legislation enacted in 2018 against a former Liberal Party candidate accused of representing the CCP’s United Front Labor Department. This nebulous body, which answers to the mighty CPC Central Committee, is an umbrella for the party’s myriad front organizations overseas. The Netherlands ordered the immediate closure of Chinese police stations.
These actions should herald the beginning of a zero-tolerance stance on Chinese intolerance. Poppers conditions have been met. The message must be unequivocal: the CCP’s attempts to overthrow Western democracy in its own backyard are over.
James Baron is a Taiwan-based freelance journalist and writer.
