Constitution Day – Basic duties should be citizens’ first priority: Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju during Constitution Day celebrations at Supreme Court, New Delhi on Saturday, November 26, 2022 . PTI picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that fulfilling basic duties should be the first priority of citizens to take the nation to greater heights as it heads towards the centenary of its independence. Addressing the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, Modi said the whole world is watching India which is witnessing rapid development and economic growth.

The prime minister said the country is set to assume the G-20 presidency next week and this is a great opportunity to showcase its contribution to the world. “We as Team India must work to enhance India’s prestige on the world stage and highlight the country’s contribution to the world. It is our collective responsibility,” Modi said, adding that “we We must strengthen India’s identity as the mother of democracy”. “. He said he was happy to declare that the country, in the form of the mother of democracy, is reinforcing its old ideals and the spirit of the Constitution, and that pro-people policies are empowering the poor and the women of the country. “The first three words of the preamble of the Constitution ‘We the people’ are a call, a trust and an oath. This spirit of the Constitution is the spirit of India which has been the mother of democracy in the world In modern times, the Constitution has embraced all the cultural and moral emotions of the nation,” Modi said. The Prime Minister said that defying initial apprehensions about its stability, India is moving forward with full force and proud of its diversity. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Modi said that fundamental rights are the responsibilities that must be fulfilled by citizens with utmost dedication and true integrity. He referred to the Amrit Kaal, the journey of the next 25 years to emerge as a developed nation, as “Kartavya Kaal” – an era of performing basic duties. “The Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is the time of duty to the country. Whether it is people or institutions, our responsibilities are our first priority,” the Prime Minister said, stressing that by stepping on the homework, the country can reach new heights. of development. Modi also stressed the need to sensitize the youth on the Constitution for better understanding of topics such as equality and empowerment. Initially, Modi also remembered the victims of the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai which took place in 2008 as India celebrated the adoption of the Constitution. The Prime Minister has also launched new initiatives under the e-court project, which provides services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through courts equipped with information and communication technologies. Initiatives he launched included a “virtual justice clock”, the “JustIS” 2.0 mobile application, a digital court and “S3WaaS” websites. The Constitution Day celebrations were attended by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, Minister of Law Kiren Rijiju, Supreme Court Justices, Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and President of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/fundamental-duties-should-be-the-first-priority-of-citizens-prime-minister-narendra-modi/cid/1900374 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos