Donald Trump says Kayne West asked him for advice on ‘difficulties’





Donald Trump said Kayne West sought advice on business matters during a visit to Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. The rapper showed up “unannounced” with three friends for dinner at his residence in Florida. Trump said he also told West not to run for president in 2024.

Donald Trump said Kanye West asked him for his advice on business matters while dining at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

The former president posted on Truth Social Friday that the rapper, also known as Ye, called him to have dinner with him at his residence in Florida. Trump said he was surprised to see the rapper “show up unexpectedly with three of his friends.”

In another post on Friday, Trump said West had asked him for “advice regarding some of his difficulties, particularly in relation to his business.”

West has come under fire following anti-Semitic comments he made in interviews and on social media, including a tweet in October before he was suspended from Twitter as well as Instagram. However, Elon Musk has now reinstated West’s Twitter account.

Brands that did business with the rapper distanced themselves and cut ties with West over his comments. Adidas has ended its partnership with Yeezy and is now taking legal action against it.

“We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him he definitely shouldn’t run for president, ‘every voter you might have should vote for TRUMP,'” he wrote. former president, adding that West “didn’t express any anti-Semitism.”

West said Trump reacted negatively when he announced his intention to run for the White House. “When Trump started yelling at me at the table saying I was going to lose, I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history?” the rapper said in a video he tweeted Thursday night.

The rapper called the video “a Mar-a-Lago debrief.”

Representatives for West and Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

