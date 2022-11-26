The representative of Batahan I Madina Village cried when he met Jokowi





Advertising topmetro.news – Representatives of Batahan I Village, Batahan District, Mandailing Natal Regency cried when they met President Joko Widodo at the United Nusantara event. The organizers of the activity were all supporters of Joko Widodo, which takes place at Glora Bung Karno on Saturday (26/11/2022). The meeting facilitated by Red and White Solidarity (SOLMET) Chairman Silfester Matutina SH was a form of SOLMET’s concern for ordinary people, Independent Transmigration (TSM) residents of Batahan I Village, Batahan District, Mandailing Natal (Madina) Regency, in this case, the land of TSM residents has been for decades for residents, having cultivated the land for planting from 2007, to this day it is still unilaterally claimed by private enterprises and public enterprises in Batahan district. It has been twenty-five years since the residents’ oil palms have grown on the TSM land, which is not yet completed to this day. In fact, locals hope that there will be a partnership according to government regulations with the company which has been opposed by locals from village, sub-district, district, provincial levels and this is the third times in Jakarta. Transmitting this, Rohcmat cried in front of the President accompanied by the President General of SOLMET. On this occasion, Rohcmat was also accompanied by community leaders and the village government, including Khoiruddin Nasution (sekdes), H Ramadan AM Siregar (Chairman of BPD and Chairman of KUD Producer Supervision of Batahan I New Village Consensus) , Sumardi Hasibuan (public relations village and KUD), Sudarmaji is a member of KUD PBMB which is also a member of TSM and KUD. No less than 363 Household Heads (KK) were sent as representatives who felt very aggrieved and needed the help of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir Joko Widodo. In his conversation, Rohcmat, representing the inhabitants of TSM Batahan I of the 1997/1998 Budget, asked the President, among other things: 1. To be assisted in issuing certificates, 2. To make the company an adoptive father in the main oil companies. palm sector, and 3. Foster a mutually beneficial relationship between the community and the company. To this request, the President replied that he would speed up the procedure. “We will immediately sir,” Jokowi replied. The President directly ordered his subordinates to register the aspirations conveyed by Rohcmat on behalf of the TSM Batahan I community. Of note, at the start of the President’s arrival at the United Archipelago event, he also shook hands with Afnan and Sudarmaji who all submitted in writing what Rohcmat conveyed as a representative of the residents of TSM Batahan I. Afnan handed over the red folder after delivering a speech to President Ir Joko Widodo which was received by members of Paspampres under the leadership of the President, which was attended by hundreds of people. The President of SOLMET RI also witnessed this immediately when Ir Jokowi walked the red carpet in the VIP room. journalists | Jeffry Barata Lubis Advertising

