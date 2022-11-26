China ready to work with North Korea for world peace, Xi tells Kim





Chinese President Xi Jinping () has told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that Beijing is ready to work with Pyongyang for world peace, North Korean state media reported yesterday. Xi’s message came days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in one of its strongest tests yet, saying it would respond to perceived US nuclear threats with its own nuclear weapons. North Korea has conducted a record blitz of missile launches in recent weeks, and fears are growing over preparations for a seventh nuclear test, its first since 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE In his message to Kim, Xi said Beijing stands ready to work with North Korea for regional and global peace, stability, development and prosperity, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. ). Xi said he was willing to work together with Pyongyang as changes in the world, times and history unfold in unprecedented ways, KCNA said, citing the message Kim received in response to the congratulations he received. he sent to Beijing after a congress of the Chinese Communist Party. last month gave Xi a third term. A few days before the launch of the ICBM in North Korea, Xi met on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, with US President Joe Biden, who said he was convinced that Beijing did not want to see a further escalation from Pyongyang. Washington has said it wants China, Pyongyang’s most important ally and economic benefactor, to use its influence to help subdue North Korea. The missile launched on Friday last week appeared to be Pyongyang’s newest ICBM with potential range to hit the American mainland. The UN Security Council called a public meeting on the launch, with the UU, Britain, France and India among 14 nations to strongly condemn Pyongyang’s actions. However, a Western diplomat told Agence France-Presse that China and Russia chose not to put their names on Monday’s statement. Earlier this month, the United States accused Beijing and Moscow of shielding Pyongyang from further sanctions. In May, China and Russia vetoed a US-led effort to tighten sanctions on North Korea in response to earlier launches. Pyongyang already faces several rounds of international sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and China accounts for more than 90% of the impoverished country’s two-way trade.

