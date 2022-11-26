Why a new special counsel’s Trump investigations won’t be like the Mueller probeExBulletin





NPR’s Ari Shapiro speaks with Andrew Weissmann, a former lead prosecutor in the Robert Mueller investigation, about what happened next for the special counsel on the Trump investigations.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

If you had too much on your plate last night, then you might get an idea of ​​how Jack Smith can feel when he shows up for work. He’s the new special adviser the Attorney General appointed just before Thanksgiving. And not only is he overseeing one of the largest investigations in US history – into the January 6 insurrection – but he’s also handling the case involving Donald Trump who has top-secret documents in Mar -a-Lago. So how does he start digging into this? Well, Andrew Weissmann was lead prosecutor in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. It’s good to have you here.

ANDREW WEISSMANN: Nice to be here the day after Thanksgiving.

SHAPIRO: A big difference between Jack Smith’s work and most other special advocate investigations is that it doesn’t start from scratch, building a case from scratch. The January 6 and Mar-a-Lago investigations have been ongoing for some time. So what does this mean for the work of this special advocate, who sort of steps in the middle of things?

WEISSMANN: Yeah, so he has a number of advantages when you think about other special advocates. For one thing, he’s not investigating a sitting president. He is dealing with a former president. So that’s already a head start because you don’t have this adversarial relationship with the White House, or even sometimes with the Department of Justice. The person you’re investigating doesn’t have the ability to dangle pardons, doesn’t have the ability to just fire you. These are things we were concerned about in Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation.

SHAPIRO: Yeah.

WEISSMANN: And as you mentioned, the big advantage is that these are two separate surveys. And by all accounts, these are well advanced. So he’s not building the plane and flying it at the same time.

SHAPIRO: If Smith’s job isn’t to set priorities or build a case from scratch, how exactly would you describe his job at this point?

WEISSMANN: One of Jack’s strengths – I’ve known him for many years – is triage – figuring out what’s important and what’s extraneous and keeping everyone focused on what needs to be done in order to make the final decision. as to whether a case can be brought and, perhaps more importantly, whether it should be brought.

SHAPIRO: You know, another aspect of being a high-level investigative prosecutor, dealing with a case involving Donald Trump, is that in this era of American politics, it requires someone to be harassed, maybe doxxed, possibly threatened with death. Do you think Jack Smith is prepared for what this could mean?

WEISSMANN: Well, having been in high-profile cases, I don’t think there’s anything that sets you up. I had thought, when I worked for the Enron task force, that this would prepare me to work for Special Counsel Mueller. And it did in some ways, and not in others because of the intensity and the vitriol that was part of it. And I think what Jack and his team will face will be what we face as special advocates, assuming they decide to go ahead with one or both, you know , look like child’s play.

And, you know, Jack is a career prosecutor. He was the head of the public integrity section in Washington that carries political cases against Democrats and Republicans, so I think those are all things that will be very helpful to him on the vitriol that’s to come that has already started.

SHAPIRO: Well, given what you know of Jack Smith, what kind of special advocate do you expect him to be?

WEISSMANN: I think he’s going to be very quick and very tenacious. I hope it lives up to what Robert Mueller said when he thought you were wringing your hands unnecessarily. He used to say, stop playing with your food. This is something that will never need to be said about Jack Smith.

SHAPIRO: Okay. Well, to keep this seasonal, I’m sure at the Thanksgiving table last night at least one person asked you, so is Donald Trump going to be indicted? So now I ask you on NPR, what do you think?

WEISSMANN: (Laughs).

SHAPIRO: Will Donald Trump be indicted?

WEISSMANN: I mean, you know, the prediction game is always rocky. You know, there are two federal investigations, and there is at least one, if not two, state investigations. So to answer the question federally, I think – at least on the documents case involving Mar-a-Lago, I think the answer is yes. And I think the timing of that remains to be seen. But I think – given that time is really running out and given who Jack Smith is, I think it will be sooner rather than later.

SHAPIRO: This is Andrew Weissmann, professor of practice at NYU School of Law and former lead prosecutor in the Robert Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the US election. Thanks a lot.

WEISSMANN: You’re welcome.

