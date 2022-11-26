Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan alleges ‘three criminals’ waiting to target him again, Imran Khan on assassination attempt





Rawalpindi: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that “three criminals”, who were behind the failed assassination attempt on him earlier this month, are waiting to target him again.

Addressing a mega rally of his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party here in this garrison town, home to the headquarters of the mighty army, Khan said he faced death and saw bullets fly above him when attacking him.

In his first in-person address to party workers after his failed assassination attempt, Khan alleged that “three criminals” – who he says were behind the attack on him – are waiting on him shoot it again.

The 70-year-old leader has repeatedly claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and the head of the ISI’s counterintelligence wing, Major General Faisal Naseer, were at the origin of the attack on him.

Khan called on his followers to free themselves from the fear of death if they wanted to live freely.

“Fear is turning an entire nation into slaves,” he said, referring to the battle of Karbala in what is now Iraq where the Prophet’s grandson, Imam Hussain, was killed along with members of his family for speaking out against the tyrant of his time.

Khan, who was accompanied by a team of medics when he arrived by helicopter in the garrison town of Rawalpindi on Saturday, said everyone advised him not to because of his injured leg as well as threats against his life. He said he went ahead because he saw death up close.

“If you want to live your life, avoid the fear of death,” he said.

Khan said the nation stood at a “defining point” and “crossroads” with two paths ahead – one path was one of blessings and greatness while the other path was one of humiliation and humiliation. the destruction.

He is leading the long march, demanding a snap general election, months after being ousted from power.

Previously, Khan had been advised to wear a bulletproof jacket, not to exit the vehicle on the way to the rally venue and to keep his movement secret.

The former cricketer turned politician said on Friday that despite his injury he was determined to get to Rawalpindi for the good of the nation.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his foreign policy decisions independent on Russia, China and Afghanistan. The United States has denied the allegations.

He is the only Pakistani prime minister to have been ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

