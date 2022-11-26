Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif and Turkish President Erdogan jointly inaugurate new warship for Pakistan Navy





Photo: Twitter/@trprésidence

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan jointly inaugurated a Turkish-built corvette warship for the Pakistan Navy as part of a strategic cooperation project between the two friendly nations. Mr. Sharif, who along with a delegation of ministers and officials is on a two-day visit to Turkey at the invitation of the Turkish President, at the inauguration said the launch of SNP Khyber represents the deepening of defense cooperation between the two nations, the state Associated Press of Pakistan reported. It was high time for Pakistan and Turkey to transform their relations into a strategic partnership because the world envied the relations between two brotherly countries, Mr. Sharif said during the inauguration of SNP Khyber at the Istanbul shipyard. The Prime Minister said the launch of the ship testifies to the deep bilateral commitment between the two countries in defense cooperation. Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi said the inclusion of the warships built by ASFAT, a Turkish state-owned defense contractor company, will be a “huge boost for our defence” and keep the country’s enemies at bay. “Weakness invites aggression, but strength keeps your enemy at bay. Thus, the inclusion of the MILGEM-class ships will greatly strengthen the Pakistan Navy,” the navy chief told the official news agency. Turkish Anadolu Agency. He said the new warships were very capable platforms, equipped with both surface-to-surface and surface-to-air weapon systems. He described the warships as a “truly collaborative military production”, adding that they “will be a very good addition to our fleet, ensuring that our (territorial) waters are safe and our defense needs are met”. In response to a question on the strengthening of defense cooperation between the two nations, Mr. Niazi said: “The two armies constantly exchange knowledge and expertise. trainers, UAV drones, etc. are proof of this strong friendship and military cooperation.” Under the bilateral project, Turkey was commissioned to build four corvette warships for the Pakistan Navy, two in Istanbul and two in Karachi. Pakistan Navy’s first corvette warship known as SNP Babar was launched in Istanbul in August 2021 while the first stone of the second ship SNP Badr was laid in Karachi in May 2022, according to another report on the inauguration ceremony by the Dawn newspaper. During the inauguration, Mr. Sharif informed that the fourth warship would be delivered in February 2025. The new warships have a length of 99 meters, a displacement capacity of 2,400 tons and a speed of 29 nautical miles. Turkey is one of the 10 countries in the world capable of designing, building and maintaining warships with national resources. On the occasion, Sharif called for the need to boost trade between Pakistan and Turkey, urging Turkish entrepreneurs to invest in a 10,000 megawatt solar power project for Pakistan, according to the report.

