Xi Jinping reportedly reaffirms ties with North Korea
Chinese President Xi Jinping has reportedly doubled down on his country’s ties with North Korea, saying he attaches “great importance” to the association between the two nations.
Xi was quoted by North Korea’s state-run Central News Agency on Saturday as saying, “The world, times and history are now changing in unprecedented ways.” Bloomberg reported. The Chinese president added, “Under the new situation, I stand ready, together with you, to make new and positive contributions to bring the peoples of our two countries greater well-being.”
Xi’s reported remarks come amid heightened tensions between the two countries and the rest of the world. North Korea has continuously launched a series of missile tests in recent weeks, some of which have been detected by Japan near the Korean peninsula. Another try of the hermit state would have seen the use of an intercontinental ballistic missile that had the potential to reach the American continent.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has maintained a close alliance with Xi over the years, and sent him a message after his re-election as China’s leader, saying he hoped to strengthen their bond. The couple previously met in a series of secret meetings in 2018 and 2019 to discuss various topics.
While North Korea remains a significant threat, China has also seen increasing competition with Western powers in recent years, particularly the United States. Chinese officials told the South China Morning Post that competition between China and the United States was “inevitable” due to technological races between the countries.
