Who is Kanye’s new anti-Semitic friend, Nick Fuentes?





By Mira Fox November 25, 2022

Kanye West was spotted in Florida on Tuesday en route to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. But the notable story of the visit isn’t that West asked the former president to be his running mate, which is the kind of move we’ve come to expect from the rapper. Instead, everyone’s talking about West bringing in notorious anti-Semite Nick Fuentes, who he was spotted with at the airport in a video widely shared by fans in right-wing Telegram chats.

According to a Politico reporter, and seemingly confirmed by a later tweet from West, Fuentes was the rappers’ guest at a dinner date with Trump. Trump is genuinely impressed with Nick Fuentes, West said in a video he posted to Twitter pleading for a pardon for the Jan. 6 rioters.

But who is Fuentes, 24, and how did he meet the former president of the United States?

A sprawling ideology of hate

In 2017, Fuentes earned a following as the host of a live-streamed podcast called America First with Nicholas J. Fuentes. The podcast spawned a network of associated groups and events run by Fuentes, including the America First Foundation and an annual conference, the America First Political Action Conference, which began in 2020.

On her show, Fuentes espouses a wide range of extreme views, including opposition to women’s suffrage and LGBTQ rights in general, as well as the argument that the First Amendment right to free speech does not does not apply to Muslims. He also identifies as a proud incel short for unwitting fame, a subculture dominated by extreme misogyny and violence and urges his followers to abstain from sex, saying dating women is gay, having sex sex with women is gay. And having sex with men is gay, adding that having sex in and of itself is gay, I think.

Fuentes attended the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, where marchers chanted, Jews will not replace us. He also spoke on Capitol Hill on January 6, urging his supporters to take back this country by force if necessary.

His anti-Semitic statements and beliefs are so numerous that it is difficult to list them exhaustively. He denied the Holocaust, likening dead Jews to making cookies. He pejoratively branded Daily Wire columnist Matt Walsh a traitor to the shabbos goy race because he works for Tory speaking leader Ben Shapiro, who is Jewish. In his 2022 AFPAC keynote, talking about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he joked: They’re comparing Putin to Hitler like it’s a bad thing.

Fuentes has repeatedly supported the “great replacement” conspiracy theory, which alleges that Jews and other minorities are trying to eliminate white culture. He frequently uses anti-Semitic dog whistles such as the term globalists to warn against Jewish influence.

Fuentes gathers a sequel

Although he was briefly the darling of mainstream conservative bands such as Turning Point USA, Fuentes frequently positions himself as a maverick who opposes mainstream conservatism. He blames Republicans as well as liberals for issues such as feminism and immigration, and has criticized GOP membership in Israel. Most mainstream groups disowned him, and the Conservative Political Action Conference impeached him twice.

Nonetheless, Tory politicians including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar appeared at his AFPAC conference alongside Proud Boys leader Gavin McInnes. (Greene later said she didn’t know Fuentes.)

America First was demonetized and Fuentes was blocked from YouTube for hate speech in 2020, and removed from Twitter in 2021. Since then, he has been blocked from an extensive list of social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitch, Reddit and even free speech platforms that often allow hate speech, such as Gettr and DLive, a streaming site known for hosting white supremacist content. Financial services apps such as Venmo, PayPal and cryptocurrency site Coinbase have also blocked Fuentes.

Since being taken down by social media sites, Fuentes has created his own streaming platform, Cozy.tv, in partnership with radio host Alex Jones, who was recently found guilty of defamation and fined nearly $1 billion for promoting conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school shooting. Fuentes also has 45,000 followers on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app, and a verified account on Trump’s social media site, Truth Social.

Despite his unplatforming, however, Fuentes is also adept at employing rhetoric that appeals to younger Gen Z listeners, including adopting a bastardized version of the Pepe the Frog meme figure as his mascot. To avoid further alienating people, he relies on vague language such as American values ​​as a substitute for discussing white culture.

The key to his success is his tone. Fuentes relies on online subcultures such as the edgelord archetype based on outright shocking provocative statements to retain plausible deniability and insist that his extreme statements openly encourage violence against women or denial of gender. ‘Holocaust’ are jokes.

The Groyper Army

Through his show and various publicity stunts, Fuentes amassed a devoted following, which he dubbed the groypers or the groyper army, uniting disparate alt-right groups and ideologies, including incels and white nationalists.

The Groypers insist they are conservative Christians, not white supremacists, a term Fuentes calls an anti-white slur. (He views the term racist the same way.) Nonetheless, the group holds many positions consistent with white supremacy, including opposition to immigration and globalism, a term used as an anti-Semitic dog whistle.

Members of the predominantly male group wear suits to project an image of credibility and Christian values, a suit-over-boots tactic long employed by white supremacist groups.

The Groypers in particular want to fit in with mainstream GOP groups they intend to disrupt, while presenting themselves as a more viable alternative to the public image of the alt-right. (They call traditional conservatives cocuservators, a mix of conservative and cuckold, implying that conservatives were emasculated by non-white groups such as Jews.)

It seems that the Groypers’ mission is to move the Overton window in an effort to integrate the discussion of white nationalist politics. But to avoid rejection by the mainstream conservative base they hope to win over, the grocers have adapted Fuentes’ rhetorical flourishes, such as using quirks like demographics and culture to pose controversial questions about white domination and the great replacement theory. They emphasize their Christianity in an attempt to blend their ideology with a more traditional Christian conservatism.

Although Fuentes himself is banned from most mainstream social media, other grocers are not and have followers on YouTube and TikTok.

The Dream Team: Trump, West and Fuentes

Fuentes and the Groypers disavowed the GOP for much of Trump’s presidency, particularly criticizing former presidents’ support for Israel. However, Fuentes also spoke on Capitol Hill on January 6, urging people to return to government, and has since expressed his support for Trump.

In early 2022, Fuentes advocated for a white uprising to install Trump. He suggested that the United States should stop holding elections so that the former president could continue to rule, as dictator, over a white society. When Trump announced his intention to run for president in the 2024 election, Fuentes broadcast the former presidents’ speeches live on Cozy.tv.

Trump, as he has made clear for years, is ready to join with anyone who supports him, including white supremacists. He attempted to walk away from the meeting, however, implying that he did not know Wests’ guests.

Meanwhile, West has made numerous anti-Semitic statements about exactly the mix Fuentes is known for, a potent cocktail of Christian nationalism and conspiratorial allegations of Jewish control. Fuentes posted an hour-long video on his Cozy.tv platform criticizing the anti-defamation leagues’ response to statements by West and Kyrie Irvings.

Just two weeks ago, Fuentes posted a video that openly threatened Jews. Jews better start being nice to people like us, he said in a video recalling West’s recent statements. Because what comes out of it will be much uglier and much worse for them than anything said on this show.

Despite being bullied by Jews, and being oppressed, slandered, lied to and attacked by Jews, I have been completely accurate, for the most part, and unbiased and nuanced, a he said. Jews will look at people like me and America First and say fuck it, I miss it when it was just this funny guy.

