PM Modi launches various new initiatives under e-court project

Posted by YEARS Saturday, November 26, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched various new initiatives under the e-court project on the occasion of Constitution Day in the nation’s capital.

Initiatives launched by the Prime Minister include the Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS 2.0 mobile application, Digital Court and S3WaaS websites. The day has been observed as Constitution Day since 2015, to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949, according to an official press release.

The project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judicial system through the activation of court ICT.

“Virtual Justice Clock is an initiative to present vital statistics of the Court-level justice delivery system giving details of cases initiated, cases disposed and pending cases on a day-to-day basis /week/month at Court level The effort is to make the functioning of the courts accountable and transparent by sharing with the public the progress of cases by the court.

The public can access the Virtual Clock of Justice from any judicial facility on the District Court’s website,” the statement read.

JustIS Mobile App 2.0 is a tool made available to court officers for efficient court and case management by monitoring the waiting and disposal of not only his court but also individual judges working under them.

This application is also made available to High Court and Supreme Court Judges who can now monitor the pending and elimination of all States and Districts under their jurisdiction.

The Digital Court is an initiative to make court records available to the judge in digital form to enable the transition to paperless courts.

The S3WaaS website is a framework for generating, configuring, deploying and managing websites for publishing specific information and services related to district justice. S3WaaS is a cloud service developed for government entities to generate secure, scalable and Sugamya (accessible) websites. It is multilingual, citizen friendly and divyang friendly. (ANI)