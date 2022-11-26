Matt Whitaker: “I have no reason to believe there is enough evidence to indict President Trump.”





Just days after former President Donald Trump launched his third bid for the White House, the US Department of Justice launched two investigations that may be the biggest obstacles to his fight against Pennsylvania Avenue.

Veteran prosecutor Jack Smith is leading both DOJ investigations as special counsel, examining Trump’s role before the Jan. 6 riot and whether he kept sensitive documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.

“If you incite a riot by saying go peacefully and patriotically to the Capitol, then, you know, we’ve upset the First Amendment,” former acting attorney general Matt Whitaker told Fox News Digital. “I don’t think this part of the investigation is very concerning or important to President Trump.”

“This investigation of classified documents certainly, you know, seems to be a little more serious.”

In response to the special counsel, Trump echoes the attacks he made during the Mueller investigation from 2017 to 2019, now targeting Smith personally, telling Fox News Digital, “They found nothing, and now they take a guy who hates Trump. It’s a disgrace and only happens because I’m leading in every poll in both parties.”

Jack Smith has been named special counsel for two major Trump investigations. (Department of Justice)

“We will see if [Jack Smith] can use the discipline and the traditions of the Justice Department and, you know, do its job really above the political fray,” Whitaker said.

While Attorney General Merrick Garland said the ‘extraordinary circumstances’ of a Trump-Biden rematch heightened the DOJ’s business urgency, Trump told Fox News Digital he ‘would not participate’ in investigations of the DOJ.

But Whitaker says the former president may be making a mistake.

“I would recommend if [Trump] asked me to take an active role in his defense,” Whitaker said. “The average citizen cannot exercise executive privilege, I think the President of the United States and, you know, certainly Donald Trump could, and I think that question must be answered. So I think there is a role for the special master.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“If I’m sitting in the place of someone who has to bring a case to trial, I want to know why, I want to understand the motive, to understand who the victim is and what damage has been done.”

But Whitaker tells Fox News Digital he disagrees with former Attorney General Bill Barr and thinks the DOJ may not have the irrefutable gun to indict the former president.

“I have no reason to believe there is enough evidence to indict President Trump. I don’t think he will ultimately be charged.”

And as Trump’s legal battles escalate, the Biden administration is still struggling to get the crisis on the southern border under control.

On Monday, 15 states filed a petition to extend Title 42 blasts ahead of the Dec. 21 deadline, as Customs and Border Protection says an average of 2,693 migrants a day evade arrest.

Border Patrol agent at the train station in McAllen, Texas (Veronica G. Cardenas // File Photo)

“I don’t expect there to be a legal rationale for Title 42. There is definitely a political rationale,” Whitaker said. “This administration desperately wants her to stay put, no matter what she might say in the court filings, because that’s really the only tool she can use.”

Whitaker also revealed that he met with members of the Biden administration’s cabinet to find solutions, but those talks were going nowhere.

“I worked with the president and other cabinet members and, you know, even lawmakers to come up with a solution that addresses all of these issues. I thought we were close in the meetings we had, but ultimately nothing was done.”

Lacey Christ is a producer at Fox News @ Night. You can follow her on Twitter: @lacey_christ1

