Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan calls off protest march to avoid creating ‘havoc’





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his first public appearance since being injured in a gun attack earlier this month, said on Saturday he was calling off his protest march to Islamabad because that he feared it would cause havoc in the country.

Khan has been staging protests across the country to push the government for snap elections since he was ousted from power in April. The protests were due to culminate in a march to Islamabad, which threatened to deepen political unrest in the nuclear-armed country battling an economic crisis.

“I have decided not to go to Islamabad because I know there will be havoc and the loss will be for the country,” Khan told a rally of thousands of supporters in the garrison town of Rawalpindi, near the capital Islamabad.

Tight security was in place for Khan’s appearance. A police official told local broadcaster Geo TV that a total of 10,000 people had been deployed for the event, with snipers positioned at various locations for its security.

Earlier this month, Khan was shot in the shin when his anti-government protest convoy bound for Islamabad was attacked in the east of the country, in what his aides described as a clear assassination attempt by his rivals.

He named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a senior military official to plot his assassination, but the government and military denied any involvement. Sharif called for a transparent investigation. One person was arrested for this incident and said he acted alone.

On Saturday, Khan arrived on stage using a walker and addressed the crowd from behind bulletproof glass. He said he was told by various security sources that his life was still in danger.

Khan said he was consulting with his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on the possibility of resigning from all provincial assemblies in a fresh bid to push for a snap election. The PTI has already resigned from the federal parliament, but remains in power in two provinces and two administrative units.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/former-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-calls-off-protest-march-creating-havoc-8291729/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos