Taiwan president resigns as party leader after election defeats : NPR



. Chang Hao-an/AP

Chang Hao-an/AP

TAIPEI, Taiwan Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has resigned as leader of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party following her party’s losses in local elections on Saturday.

Taiwan voters overwhelmingly chose the opposition Nationalist Party in several major races across the self-governing island in an election in which lingering worries about threats from China took precedence over larger issues. local.

Tsai had repeatedly spoken of “standing up against China and defending Taiwan” during the campaign for his party. But party candidate Chen Shih-chung, who lost his battle for mayor of Taipei, only raised the issue of the Communist Party threat a few times before quickly returning to local issues because there was little of interest, experts said.

Tsai offered her resignation on Saturday night, a tradition after a major loss, in a short speech in which she also thanked her supporters.

“I have to take full responsibility,” she said. “Faced with a result like this, there are many areas that we need to review in depth.”

The election was likely based on local issues, not China

While international observers and the ruling party have tried to link the elections to the long-term existential threat posed by neighboring Taiwan, many local experts do not believe that China, which claims the island as its territory to annexing by force if necessary, plays an important role to play this time around.

“The international community has raised the stakes too much. They have raised local elections to this international level and Taiwan’s survival,” said Yeh-lih Wang, a political science professor at National Taiwan University.

During the campaign, there were few mentions of the large-scale military drills targeting Taiwan that China held in August in response to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“So I think if you can’t even raise this issue in Taipei,” Wang said. “You don’t even have to think about it in southern cities.”

Candidates from the Nationalist Party won the seat of mayor of Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, as well as Taoyuan, Taichung and New Taipei City.

Taiwanese chose their mayors, city council members and other local leaders from the 13 counties and nine cities. There was also a referendum to lower the voting age from 20 to 18, which was rejected, according to local media.

Chiang Wan-an, the new mayor of Taipei, proclaimed his victory on Saturday evening during a large rally. “I will let the world see the greatness of Taipei,” he said.

Not all votes had been officially counted at the time of his speech, but Chiang and the other candidates’ numerical lead enabled them to declare victory.

Kao Hung-an, a candidate for the relatively new Taiwan People’s Party, won the seat of mayor of Hsinchu, a city home to many Taiwanese semiconductor companies.

Campaigns had focused resolutely on the local: air pollution in the central city of Taichung, traffic jams in the technology hub of Taipei Nangang and the island’s COVID-19 vaccine purchasing strategies. , which left the island in short supply during an outbreak last year.

The ruling DPP’s defeat may be partly due to its handling of the pandemic.

“The public has some dissatisfaction with the DPP on this, even though Taiwan has done well in pandemic prevention,” said Weihao Huang, a political science professor at National Sun Yat-sen University. .

At an elementary school in New Taipei City, the city that surrounds Taipei, voters young and old came early despite the rain.

Yu Mei-zhu, 60, said she came to vote for incumbent Mayor Hou You-yi. “I think he did well, so I want to keep supporting him. I believe in him, and that he can improve our environment in New Taipei City and our transportation infrastructure.”

Tsai stepped out early Saturday morning to vote, taking many voters by surprise as her security and entourage swept through the school.

“If the DPP loses many county seats, its ability to govern will face a very big challenge,” said You Ying-lung, chairman of the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation which regularly conducts public inquiries on political issues. .

The election results will also in some ways reflect public attitudes toward the ruling party’s performance over the past two years, You said.

Some felt indifferent to the local race. “It feels like everyone is almost the same, politically speaking,” said Sean Tai, 26, a hardware store worker.

Tai declined to say who he voted for, but wants someone who will raise Taipei’s profile and bring better economic prospects while maintaining the status quo with China. “We don’t want to be completely isolated. I really hope Taiwan can be seen internationally,” he said.