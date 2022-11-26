Politics
Taiwan president resigns as party leader after election defeats : NPR
Chang Hao-an/AP
TAIPEI, Taiwan Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has resigned as leader of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party following her party’s losses in local elections on Saturday.
Taiwan voters overwhelmingly chose the opposition Nationalist Party in several major races across the self-governing island in an election in which lingering worries about threats from China took precedence over larger issues. local.
Tsai had repeatedly spoken of “standing up against China and defending Taiwan” during the campaign for his party. But party candidate Chen Shih-chung, who lost his battle for mayor of Taipei, only raised the issue of the Communist Party threat a few times before quickly returning to local issues because there was little of interest, experts said.
Tsai offered her resignation on Saturday night, a tradition after a major loss, in a short speech in which she also thanked her supporters.
“I have to take full responsibility,” she said. “Faced with a result like this, there are many areas that we need to review in depth.”
The election was likely based on local issues, not China
While international observers and the ruling party have tried to link the elections to the long-term existential threat posed by neighboring Taiwan, many local experts do not believe that China, which claims the island as its territory to annexing by force if necessary, plays an important role to play this time around.
“The international community has raised the stakes too much. They have raised local elections to this international level and Taiwan’s survival,” said Yeh-lih Wang, a political science professor at National Taiwan University.
During the campaign, there were few mentions of the large-scale military drills targeting Taiwan that China held in August in response to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“So I think if you can’t even raise this issue in Taipei,” Wang said. “You don’t even have to think about it in southern cities.”
Candidates from the Nationalist Party won the seat of mayor of Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, as well as Taoyuan, Taichung and New Taipei City.
Taiwanese chose their mayors, city council members and other local leaders from the 13 counties and nine cities. There was also a referendum to lower the voting age from 20 to 18, which was rejected, according to local media.
Chiang Wan-an, the new mayor of Taipei, proclaimed his victory on Saturday evening during a large rally. “I will let the world see the greatness of Taipei,” he said.
Not all votes had been officially counted at the time of his speech, but Chiang and the other candidates’ numerical lead enabled them to declare victory.
Kao Hung-an, a candidate for the relatively new Taiwan People’s Party, won the seat of mayor of Hsinchu, a city home to many Taiwanese semiconductor companies.
Campaigns had focused resolutely on the local: air pollution in the central city of Taichung, traffic jams in the technology hub of Taipei Nangang and the island’s COVID-19 vaccine purchasing strategies. , which left the island in short supply during an outbreak last year.
The ruling DPP’s defeat may be partly due to its handling of the pandemic.
“The public has some dissatisfaction with the DPP on this, even though Taiwan has done well in pandemic prevention,” said Weihao Huang, a political science professor at National Sun Yat-sen University. .
At an elementary school in New Taipei City, the city that surrounds Taipei, voters young and old came early despite the rain.
Yu Mei-zhu, 60, said she came to vote for incumbent Mayor Hou You-yi. “I think he did well, so I want to keep supporting him. I believe in him, and that he can improve our environment in New Taipei City and our transportation infrastructure.”
Tsai stepped out early Saturday morning to vote, taking many voters by surprise as her security and entourage swept through the school.
“If the DPP loses many county seats, its ability to govern will face a very big challenge,” said You Ying-lung, chairman of the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation which regularly conducts public inquiries on political issues. .
The election results will also in some ways reflect public attitudes toward the ruling party’s performance over the past two years, You said.
Some felt indifferent to the local race. “It feels like everyone is almost the same, politically speaking,” said Sean Tai, 26, a hardware store worker.
Tai declined to say who he voted for, but wants someone who will raise Taipei’s profile and bring better economic prospects while maintaining the status quo with China. “We don’t want to be completely isolated. I really hope Taiwan can be seen internationally,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/11/26/1139270577/taiwan-election-president-resigns-china
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Taiwan president resigns as party leader after election defeats : NPR
- The President emphasizes the importance of the infrastructure foundation
- Irene Cara dead: ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer and actress was 63
- The best fashion Instagrams of the week: Zendaya, the Biebers, Kendall Jenner and more
- Constitution Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal, Ashok Gehlot and other political leaders send their greetings to the Divas of Samvidhan
- World’s Sexiest Tennis Influencer Rachel Stuhlmann stuns in Stars and Stripes bikini as she supports USA
- Margot Robbie says I, Tonya made her realize she’s a good actress
- Tech vs. Old Man Winter: NC DOT Prepares for Snow with Simulator
- Hunt for stolen Italian art – BBC News
- Cha-Ching! Shopify merchants break Black Friday records with $3.36 billion in sales
- A Russian strike kills a newborn in a maternity ward in southern Ukraine
- Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan calls off protest march to avoid creating ‘havoc’