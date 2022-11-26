Christie slams Trump’s ‘terrible lack of judgement’ for Fuentes, Ye encounter





Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (right) criticized former President Trump’s incredible lack of judgment for his meeting with Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist who once embraced anti-Semitic and racist rhetoric.

Trump had dinner with Fuentes, a live broadcaster who has previously denied the Holocaust, and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Florida.

This is just another example of a terrible lack of judgment on the part of Donald Trump, which, combined with his past poor judgments, makes him an untenable candidate in the Republican Party general election in 2024, said Christie at the New York Times.

Ye recently sparked controversy after his Twitter and Instagram accounts were suspended following a series of anti-Semitic comments he made online. The rapper also made anti-Semitic comments during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Following the backlash, several companies, including Adidas, severed business relations with him.

Christie’s comments come after Trump became the first major GOP nominee to announce his candidacy for president last week. The former president received some of the blame for the parties’ poor performance in the 2022 midterm elections.

Several Trump-backed candidates in high-profile races have lost to their Democratic opponents. A number of Trump-endorsed candidates defeated key opponents who were seen as more competitive candidates but were less loyal to the former president.

And amid the accusations, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has gained ground as a viable 2024 GOP presidential candidate. Polls since the midterms have shown Trump’s support waning somewhat compared to that of DeSantis, who was rumored to be considering his own 2024 bid.

A poll previously indicated that DeSantis had the most support among Republican alternatives to Trump in a 2024 primary, but the former president led by much larger margins than he has recently.

Christie and several other top party leaders have called on the GOP to quit Trump.

Christie told The Times that hosting Fuentes and Ye was all about attention.

He can’t stand not having attention all the time, he says. And so having someone show up to his club even though you think he didn’t know who Nick Fuentes was and wanted to sit with him feeds the hunger he feels for the attention he feels. he’s been missing since he left the presidency.

Trump said in a Truth Social post after the meeting that Ye had asked to meet but did not know Fuentes. He said Ye did not express any anti-Semitism at the meeting.

