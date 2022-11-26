Sunak faces growing rebellion as ex-Cop26 chairman Alok Sharma backs onshore wind





Rishi Sunak is facing a growing rebellion against onshore wind after former Cabinet minister Alok Sharma joined Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in opposing the ban. Mr Sharma, who was the chairman of the Cop26 climate summit, backed an amendment to government legislation to lift the moratorium on new onshore wind farms. His support takes former Leveling Secretary Simon Clarkes amendment to the race-up bill to gain public support from 22 Tory MPs. Mr Sharma said he supported letting local communities decide, arguing that residents benefit from lower energy bills in return for supporting new developments. Onshore wind is one of the cheapest forms of renewable energy and will help boost UK energy security, Sharma tweeted. Putin’s illegal and brutal war in Ukraine has reinforced the fact that climate and environmental security is totally linked to energy and national security. Faster deployment of renewables, including onshore wind, is needed to meet the UK’s 100% clean electricity target by 2035. The Prime Minister faces a major challenge regarding policy planning within the Conservative Party on several fronts. He was forced to vote on legislation that would set a target of building 300,000 homes a year when around 50 Tory MPs threatened to rebel. Mr Johnson did not seek to overturn the effective moratorium on new onshore wind projects, in place since 2015, during his time as Prime Minister. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer supports lifting the ban, arguing that Mr. Sunak’s refusal to do so is a national act of self-harm, stifling our economic potential. Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know.

