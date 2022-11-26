Imran Khan announces release of PTI from all assemblies





– CMs from KP, Punjab, GB on board, swear to support party decision

– Alleges that three shooters were responsible for the murder

RAWALPINDI: Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Saturday that his party would not remain in existing assemblies and that its lawmakers would resign from all assemblies.

“I would announce the date of the resignations after consulting with chief ministers and parliamentary party leaders. We will not stay in this corrupt political system. I have spoken to the chief ministers of my party and we will soon announce a [formal] decision in this regard,” the former prime minister said as he addressed a massive gathering of workers and party supporters here in Rawalpindi Jalsa on Saturday.

It was the first public appearance of Khan who was injured in a failed assassination attempt on his life during the long march a few weeks ago in Wazirabad, Gujranwala district. Khan, who traveled to Rawalpindi from his Lahore residence, used a walker due to a leg injury.

Imran Khan said he had the option of marching on Islamabad to pressure the federal government to meet his demands but chose not to create chaos and anarchy in the country which is already suffering from the economic downturn .

PML-Q reassures Khan for supporting his decision

PML-Q leader and eldest son of Punjab Chief Minister Ch Moonis Elahi was quick to lend his support to Imran Khan’s decision by posting a tweet on social media blogging site, Twitter .

“Allah Almighty honored us on July 27 and Ch Parvez Elahi was appointed Chief Minister. Since then, we have been running the government with bonuses. We keep our promise. The moment Imran Khan orders, the Punjab Assembly will be immediately dissolved In Shaa Allah,” Moonis tweeted.

27 @ChParvezElahi PM @ImranKhanPTI

— Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) November 26, 2022

At the start of his address, the former prime minister urged workers and party supporters to free themselves from the fear of death if they wanted to live freely.

Referring to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) incident, Imran Khan said that the people of Kufa did not come to his aid for fear of reprisals from the authorities. “Fear turns an entire nation into slaves”.

The former prime minister said everyone advised him when he was leaving for Rawalpindi not to because of his injured leg as well as serious death threats.

He claimed that “three criminals” – whom he accuses of being behind the Wazirabad attack – were awaiting another assassination attempt. He said he had a close encounter with death, calling on the gathered crowd to strengthen their faith.

While praising the nation, Imran Khan said, “Many prime ministers come and go, but the public has never come out in such numbers that they have gathered here for me.”

“There would be no difference between animals and humans if the people of the country accepted the leaders who came to power through the ‘NRO’,” he added.

He reiterated that overseas Pakistanis stand with him because they are aware of the importance of the rule of law. “Pakistan today finds itself in a difficult situation due to the absence of the rule of law,” he added.

Criticizing the Sharifs and the Zardaris, he said these two families were responsible for weakening Pakistani institutions in an effort to protect their “looted wealth”.

He added that prosperous societies had the rule of law while developing countries had no respect for the law which explained their problems.

“PTI Government Performance”

The former prime minister noted that his government had managed to revive the country’s struggling economy despite all the challenges, including Covid-19. He recalled the economic performance of his government and initiatives such as the health card.

He noted that his party was the first to realize the dangers of climate change and to work in this regard. “My government has planted trees under the Billion Tree Tsunami and Ten Billion Tree Tsunami programs to combat climate change,” he added.

“During Covid-19, the opposition relentlessly criticized my government and demanded to impose a lockdown,” he said. However, he said, the opposition at the time could not answer his questions about what would happen to the daily bets and the workers.

The ousted prime minister landed in Islamabad earlier for the ‘highlight’ of the Haqeeqi Azadimarch and arrived in Rawalpindi to address his first public rally after being injured in an early gun attack of the month.

When I was leaving for Rawalpindi from Lahore, everyone advised me not to travel due to leg injuries, the former prime minister said at the start of his address.

Second, Imran said his aides also warned him not to address the public gathering in Rawalpindi as three culprits holding major portfolios would try to kill me again.

Many prime ministers come and go, but the public has never come out in such numbers that they have gathered here for me, he added.

Imran said there would be no difference between animals and humans if the people of the country accepted the rulers who came to power through the NRO.

No society can thrive where there is no rule of law.

Imran said overseas Pakistanis stood by him because they understood the importance of the rule of law.

If Pakistan today is in a difficult situation, it is not because we lack resources but because of the absence of the rule of law.

Imran said families like Sharifs and Zardaris are responsible for weakening Pakistani institutions in a bid to protect their looted wealth.

I was ashamed of having to ask for loans from other countries when I was prime minister.

Despite all the challenges, including Covid-19, Imran said his government had managed to revive the country’s struggling economy.

What crime have we committed to have our government overthrown by a foreign plot, he asked.

However, Imran admitted that he failed to bring the powerful under law. Because NAB was under the control of the establishment and they [NAB] told me all the crates were ready but they weren’t getting orders from the top.

The establishment told me to focus on the economy and stop pursuing corruption cases that they did not consider wrongdoing. Those in power did not see corruption as evil.

The establishment was not part of a conspiracy, but they did not stop their [then opposition] conspiracy to come to power.

There were three shooters

The former prime minister claimed three gunmen were deployed to Wazirabad for his assassination plot.

Mozzam was shot by a third shooter a third shooter was there to kill the [prime suspect] so that he does not open his mouth, he said while comparing the attempt on his life to the assassination of the late Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan.

The country is mine, the army is mine

Imran said he was critical of institutions, including the military and judicial establishment, because I have to live and die here.

My criticism of the institutions is positive. I want to strengthen the defense of the country. This country is mine, the army is mine.

I will fight for the country until the last drop of my blood. I want my country to achieve real freedom. History will testify that Imran Khan fought for the country until the last ball.

He said whoever increased his assets and violated human rights will be judged by history on whether his actions benefited or harmed the country.

Freedom must be snatched away. No one serves it on a plate. My movement for true freedom will continue until we free our people from [slavery].

All CMs on board for resignation decision: Qureshi

PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the media after the announcement that all PTI CMs agreed with the party’s decision and CM Gilgit Baltistan Khakid Khursheed Khan was also part of the consultation process .

“All party CMs would dissolve the assemblies as the party leader makes a formal decision,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2022/11/26/imran-khan-announces-ptis-exit-from-all-assemblies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos