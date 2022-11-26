Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan cancels march to avoid chaos | New





Imran Khan also announced that his party would resign from the provincial assemblies in the first rally since his assassination attempt.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called off the long march to the capital Islamabad fearing chaos and announced his party would quit state assemblies in a fresh bid to push for a snap election.

I have decided not to go to Islamabad because I know there will be havoc and the loss will be for the country, Khan said in his first public address in the garrison town of Rawalpindi near the capital since an assassination attempt earlier this month.

Al Jazeeras Kamal Hyder, reporting from Islamabad, said Khan made an impassioned appeal to his supporters saying chaos would not be in Pakistan’s interest as the country faces an economic crisis.

The South Asian nation has been facing a dire economic situation with soaring inflation and a tumbling rupee. He also had to get a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in August to avoid a default.

The cricketer-turned-politician and his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have staged protests across the country to push the government for a snap election since he was ousted as prime minister in a a vote of no confidence in April. He claimed he was removed as part of a US-led plot. Although earlier this month he said the United States was not behind his ousting in a major turnaround.

The protests were due to culminate in a march to Islamabad, which threatened to deepen political unrest in the nuclear-armed country battling an economic crisis. A rally in Islamabad by his supporters in May turned violent.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party attend a rally in Rawalpindi [Anjum Naveed/AP Photo]

The PTI leaves the state assemblies

One of his biggest announcements was the plan to leave the two provincial assemblies and the two administrative units.

We will not be part of this system. We have decided to quit all assemblies and get out of this corrupt system, Khan said addressing thousands of his supporters.

The PTI has already resigned from the federal parliament but remains in power in two provinces and two administrative units of Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistani-administered Kashmir.

Al Jazeera correspondent said Khan’s decision to resign from Punjab’s state assemblies, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was aimed at pressuring the government to call a snap election.

The dissolution of the state assemblies could create a major crisis as the country will have no choice but to hold snap elections, which Khan has been asking for since he was stripped as prime minister in April, Hyder reported.

From now on, the ball will be in the court of the governments.

Khan delivered his Saturday speech hundreds of yards from the bulk of the crowd of around 25,000 to 30,000 people, separated by coils of barbed wire and a pad of police.

In the November 3 assassination attempt, a gunman opened fire at point-blank range as Khan’s open-top container truck drove through a crowded street in the city of Wazirabad, Punjab province.

Tight security was in place and a police official told local broadcaster Geo TV that a total of 10,000 people had been deployed for the event, with snipers positioned at various points for the safety of the Khans.

The former prime minister named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a senior military official for plotting his assassination, but the government and military have denied any involvement. Sharif called for a transparent investigation. One person was arrested for this incident and claimed to have acted alone.

Khan did not provide any evidence to prove his claims.

Khan delivered his Saturday speech hundreds of yards from the bulk of the crowd of around 25,000 to 30,000 people, separated by coils of barbed wire and a pad of police.

Red alert

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, whom Khan accuses of involvement in the assassination plot, issued a red alert on Friday, warning of security threats at the rally.

The government says the assassination attempt was the work of a lone wolf currently in custody.

The Saturday rally came two days after the government named a former spymaster as its next military chief.

The appointment of General Syed Asim Munirs ended months of speculation over a position long considered the real power in the nuclear-armed Islamic nation of more than 220 million people.

Munir served as head of the inter-service intelligence agency under Khan, but his tenure ended after just eight months following a reported falling out.

The head of the PTI, who accused the military of contributing to his ousting, welcomed the new military leader. He praised the army as a professional force, but added that it had to obey the constitution.

Pakistan’s military, the sixth largest in the world, is hugely influential in the country and has staged at least three coups since independence in 1947, in power for more than three decades.

In the November 3 assassination attempt, a gunman opened fire at point-blank range as Khan's open-top container truck drove through a crowded street in the city of Wazirabad, Punjab province.

