Trump: Donald Trump under fire for dining with white supremacist Nick Fuentes





The meeting is just the latest in a series of incidents involving former US President Donald Trump and far-right individuals. Critics poured in after reports surfaced of Nick Fuentes and Trump meeting at the former US president’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Trump has acknowledged meeting Nick Fuentes over a meal with Kanye West, the musician now known as Ye, who is outspoken about his harsh anti-Semitic and racist beliefs on his podcast. Trump claimed he was unaware Nick Fuentes would be attending the event and had no idea who he was.

Reactions to Trump’s meeting with Nick FuentesThe head of the Anti-Defamation League, which fights prejudice and anti-Semitism, Jonathan Greenblatt, criticized Trump’s meeting with Fuentes and expressed dismay at the revelation. Democrats also expressed their disapproval. Ammar Moussa, spokesman for the Democratic National Committee, said in a statement that the action should prevent Trump, who has just said he will run for the White House in 2024, from representing the Republican Party.

Even several Republicans joined in the cry of outrage.

PM Modi and his friendship with world leadersPopular world leader

Since Narendra Modi took office as Prime Minister of India, he has not only improved the country’s standing globally but also left a huge impact on world leaders leaving them impressed time and time again.

According to the Morning Consult Political Intelligence report which tracks the approval ratings of government leaders, Narendra Modi tops the global rating with 75% approval. PM Modi has become one of the most popular world leaders today.

As Prime Minister of India, he visited several countries and met leaders from all over the world. On his 72nd birthday, here’s a look at his friendship with world leaders. (Picture: AP)

Proven friend

Narendra Modi’s friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin goes back a long way. Putin wished “all the best” to his “dear friend” Narendra Modi a day before his birthday as the two leaders spoke on Friday. Referring to India as his “proven friend”, Putin called India a “friendly country”.

In recent years, several geopolitical situations have emerged but the friendship between the two countries has remained constant. Putin calls his friendship with India “truly a unique and reliable model of interstate friendship”. (Picture: AP)

Khaas Dost

Earlier in April this year, when former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited India and took part in the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, he called Prime Minister Modi his ‘Khaas Dost’. Not only that, Boris Johnson also thanked the Indian Prime Minister for the “incredible reception” he received in India. (Picture: AP)

Come and join my party

India has always had extensive and comprehensive economic, military and political relations with Israel. The deep friendship between Prime Minister Modi and the former Israeli Prime Minister is known to all. Once, while having a casual chat with Modi at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Naftali Bennet asked him to join his party.

The video of the former Israeli prime minister has gone viral on social media where he can be heard saying, “You are the most popular man in Israel. Come and join my party. Hearing this, Narendra Modi burst out laughing. (Picture: AP)

neighborhood first

India and Bangladesh have deep cultural and historical ties. Prime Minister Modi has ensured that the friendly relations between the two nations remain intact. His frequent visits to the neighboring country have repeatedly shown his camaraderie with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Last year, on the occasion of PM Modi’s 71st birthday, Sheikh Hasina sent him a bouquet of 71 red roses. (Picture: AP)

Trump’s meeting with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes was condemned in a tweet from David Friedman, who served as Trump’s ambassador to Israel. Kanye recently made anti-Semitic remarks that cost him several major corporate endorsements. Republican Jewish Coalition executive director Matt Brooks also criticized Trump for the meeting. FAQ: What were Trump’s comments on the far right? What was Trump’s view on Nick Fuentes? A restaurant claimed Trump was impressed with Nick Fuentes.

Disclaimer: This content is written by an external agency. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/entities and do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of its content and is not responsible for it in any way. Please take all necessary steps to ensure that the information and content provided is correct, updated and verified. ET hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to the report and its contents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/donald-trump-under-fire-for-having-dinner-with-white-supremacist-nick-fuentes/articleshow/95793968.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos