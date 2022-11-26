Hina Rabbani is set to represent Pakistan at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is likely to represent Pakistan in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar. She is expected to travel to Doha the first week of December 2022.

Diplomatic sources in Doha cited his visit, reports The News. According to media reports, the invitation was received by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry even before the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. World leaders including key leader of Islamic States Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the event.

The dates of Hina Rabbani Khar’s visit to Doha have not yet been decided. Sources also claim that Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Saud Abdulrahman Al-Thani called Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend the World Cup. match.

Pakistan has expressed solidarity with Qatar for being the first Islamic country to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Qatar has come under heavy criticism from some international organizations for alleged rights abuses of man. Pakistan came to support Qatar and expressed their wishes for the smooth running of the event.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “Too bad that Qatar is subject to a deluge of propaganda as the host of the FIFA World Cup. Rather, he should be commended for his wonderful arrangements for the mega event and for his role as a promoter of world peace and development. Pakistan stands in solidarity with His Highness the Amir and the people of Qatar, he wrote.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan also wished Qatar ahead of the FIFA World Cup. I wish Qatar the best for the successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup, which starts today. This is the first time that a Muslim country has hosted this biggest sporting event in the world. Good luck to all participating teams, said Imran Khan.