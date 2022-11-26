Alok Sharma backs bid to lift ban on onshore wind farms in England | Wind power





The chairman of the Cop26 climate summit, Alok Sharma, has become the latest MP from the Conservative party to support lifting the ban on new onshore wind farms. Sharma joined his former boss Boris Johnson, who nominated him for a peerage, in backing an amendment to government legislation to scrap the onshore wind moratorium. It means the amendment to the Leveling Up Bill, led by former Leveling Secretary Simon Clarke, now has the backing of 22 Tory MPs. Johnson and his successor Liz Truss signed the proposal to lift the ban. The Clarkes Amendment would require the government to change its policy within six months to allow new wind farm projects. Since 2014, planning rules have effectively banned any new onshore wind farms in England as part of tougher restrictions imposed by David Cameron’s government after pressure from Tory activists. Sharma, a former commercial secretary, tweeted: Onshore wind is one of the cheapest forms of renewable energy and will help boost UK energy security. Putin’s illegal and brutal war in Ukraine has reinforced the fact that climate and environmental security is totally linked to energy and national security. Faster deployment of renewables, including onshore wind, is needed to meet the UK’s 100% clean electricity target by 2035. He added that he supports letting communities decide whether to allow new projects in their area, including residents benefiting from reduced energy bills to support new projects. It’s the latest challenge for Rishi Sunak, who withdrew the leveling bill from a parliamentary vote on housing construction policy, over fears a Tory rebellion over a target to build 300,000 homes a year saw his first defeat in parliament. About fifty Conservative MPs had threatened to rebel. The bill is expected to be debated next month. Johnson supports the amendment although he made no attempt to overturn the ban when he was prime minister. He has also been signed by former ministers Nadine Dorries and Stephen Crabb. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer supports lifting the ban and has previously said keeping it in place is a national act of self-harm, stifling our economic potential. Clarke, who served as chief secretary to the treasury under Johnson and as upgrade secretary in Truss’ seven-week premiership, said: This is truly an issue that unites opinion from all wings of the party conservative. We should let local communities decide whether or not they want onshore wind, perhaps linked to reasonable incentives from energy companies, and not apply a blanket ban. Onshore wind can reduce our constituents’ bills, strengthen our energy independence and protect our environment, and I am delighted that so many colleagues support this important amendment. On Friday, a government spokesman said: We will consider all amendments and state our position in the usual way. The Prime Minister has however been clear that we want to support more renewable energy, to bring it online and that the focus remains on building more offshore wind turbines to strengthen our security energy.

