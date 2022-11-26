Trump in damage control mode after dinner with infamous white nationalist





Former President Donald Trump responded after receiving backlash for dining with white nationalist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, saying he “didn’t know Nick Fuentes.”

Trump called the dinner “quick and uneventful”, saying he “got along very well” with Kanye West, who reportedly brought the white nationalist as a guest. He added that the rapper “expressed no anti-Semitism.”

“We got along very well, he expressed no anti-Semitism and I appreciated all the nice things he said about me in ‘Tucker Carlson’. Why wouldn’t I agree to meet you?” he wrote on Truth Social of West, which now goes by Ye.

YE24: KANYE WEST SAYS HE ASKED TRUMP TO BE VICE PRESIDENT

Fuentes had been spotted at Trump’s resort alongside the designer and rapper, who met with Trump on Tuesday and allegedly asked the former president to run for his vice president in 2024, according to multiple reports. Earlier reports claimed that Fuentes did not have dinner with Trump himself; however, two sources told Axios that Fuentes was present, and Trump appeared to acknowledge the meeting at the point of sale, but said he never met Fuentes before dinner.

In a new video from Ye, the former president was said to be “really impressed” with Fuentes, who Ye called a “loyalist” unlike “Trump’s 2020 team.” Trump did not respond to West’s statement.

Fuentes, who hosts an online show called “America First with Nick Fuentes,” has been branded a “white nationalist” for making anti-Semitic and racist comments on social media and his web show. Fuentes was also present during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, as well as the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., which turned violent after a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi drove his vehicle into a group of counter-protesters.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Ye was also recently attacked for anti-Semitic and far-right slurs on social media, resulting in a suspension from Twitter which was recently lifted. He lost several corporate collaborations because of his comments.

The meeting took place exactly a week after Trump announced a third bid for the White House at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/trump-dines-with-nick-fuentes-mar-a-lago The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos