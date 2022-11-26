What we know about Donald Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes





Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump continues to face backlash after hosting and dining with notorious white supremacist and outspoken anti-Semite Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago estate on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Trump, who recently announced his 2024 presidential campaign, has since acknowledged and tried to downplay the dinner and distance himself from Fuentes, insisting he didn’t know who he was.

On the night of Tuesday, Nov. 22, Trump hosted Kanye West and three others, including Fuentes, for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort and estate in Florida. West, who has announced he will also run for president in 2024, has repeatedly made anti-Semitic comments in recent months, causing many companies to cut billions of dollars in ties with the rapper. Trump still dined with him.

West then posted a video debrief of the dinner on his Twitter account, which was recently unblocked by the social media company run by Elon Musks. In the video, West speaks with disgraced far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos (whom the rapper reportedly wants to run his presidential campaign) and claims that Trump was genuinely impressed with Fuentes. Unlike so many lawyers and so many people he found himself with during his 2020 campaign, he is actually a loyalist, West said of Fuentes. NBC News reports that Fuentes is advising West on his campaign.

Fuentes, 24, is one of the most prominent young white supremacists in the United States. He regularly expresses and promotes racist and anti-Semitic views and conspiracy theories, including Holocaust denial, and is the organizer of an annual white supremacist rally called America First. Political Action Conference. He is also a die-hard Trump supporter who is active on the Trumps Truth Social platform, was involved in the Stop the Steal movement following Trump’s loss in the 2020 election, and was present during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. In 2017, Fuentes attended the murderous Unite the Right white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, whose attendees Trump infamously later hailed as very good people.

Trump now insists he didn’t know Fuentes or knew anything about him. Kanye West really wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner date was supposed to be Kanye and me only, but it happened with a guest I had never met and knew nothing about, Trump said in a statement Friday. He then posted on Truth Social that West:

showed up unannounced with three of his friends, of whom I knew nothing. We dined on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. Dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.

Trump advisers have since reportedly pointed out that Trump certainly knew one of the three guests, Karen Giorno, who ran his 2016 presidential campaign in Florida.

In another message posted to Truth Social later Friday, Trump added that:

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was asking me for advice regarding some of his difficulties, especially related to his business. We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him that he definitely shouldn’t run for president, any voters you might have should vote for TRUMP. Anyway, we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism, and I appreciated all the nice things he said about me about Tucker Carlson. Why wouldn’t I agree to meet you? Also, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes.

Anonymous Trumpworld sources who have since spoken with Axios, Politico and The New York Times have all claimed Trump really didn’t seem to know who Fuentes was at the meeting. Giorno, speaking with The Washington Post, agreed. She said she didn’t hear any anti-Semitic or racist comments during dinner and insisted she didn’t know who Fuentes was either. (Repute Marjorie Taylor Green, after giving a speech at America’s first political action conference in February, also claimed she didn’t know who Fuentes was at the time.)

Here’s how Giorno recounted Trump’s conversation with Fuentes, according to the Post:

Trump was quickly impressed with Fuentes and peppered him with questions, Giorno said. He was impressed with Nick and his knowledge of Trump World, she said. Nick knew people, personalities, speeches, rallies and what surrounded the Trump culture, especially when it came to the grassroots.

And Trump wanted to talk about his campaign, including who would run against him in 2024, his announcement speech and how he was going to win. Fuentes told Trump he preferred when he was fiery and off-the-cuff, especially when it came to his announcement speech, Giorno said. Trump spoke repeatedly about his base and his young voters, Giorno said. Another person familiar with the dinner said Trump liked Fuentes because he flattered him and encouraged his more pugilistic instincts.

Did the president and Nick have a casual chat about his former presidency, the announcement and style, the polls and prospects of others entering the primary, and what young people thought of him? Yes, they did, says Giorno.

A source familiar with the dinner conversation told Axios that at some point during the dinner, Trump turned to West and said, I really like this guy. He understands me.

This post has been updated.

