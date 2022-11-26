Pakistani Imran Khan addressed thousands of cheering supporters in Rawalpindi.





RAWALPINDI, Pakistan Ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, addressing tens of thousands of cheering supporters on Saturday in a rambling, grievance-filled speech outside the capital, announced his party would withdraw from national legislatures and provinces of Pakistan, but would continue to fight peacefully for new elections in order to avoid creating anarchy and chaos.

Looking tired and grimacing in pain, Khan, 70, hobbled on crutches to an outdoor stage, then remained seated during his emotional 90-minute speech. He said he was still struggling to recover from a leg injury, after a gunman shot him at another rally on November 3, but his brush with death gave him a faith-based new determination to continue its campaign for justice. and the rule of law in Pakistan.

The rally in the town of Rawalpindi, 22 kilometers from the capital Islamabad, was the culmination of the Khans’ long march for real freedom, which featured dozens of smaller rallies across the country. People traveled hundreds of miles to the highly secure event, camping in an adjacent city park full of tents. Most of the main roads nearby were blocked off with traffic, but throngs of people on foot continued to arrive until the thick but festive crowd, cheering and waving banners, spread over more than one mile.

Some officials had warned that the rally could turn violent or that Khan could be targeted by terrorists. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah hinted on Friday that al-Qaeda could easily find an agent to attack the charismatic opposition leader and that some Khan supporters could bring weapons to disrupt the event. Thousands of police were deployed to secure the area and snipers were stationed on rooftops near the scene.

But Khan, whose speech was largely devoted to accusations against the current government, repeated his allegations that some members of the army had taken part in the plot to kill him on November 3, and denounced numerous alleged incidents of intimidation. official, judicial harassment, threats and attacks against himself, his supporters, his political allies and journalists.

He also echoed his previous complaints of corruption and looting by political leaders from Pakistan’s wealthy and dynastic ruling class, particularly the current government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which orchestrated the parliamentary vote that forced Khan out. power in April. Listing his efforts to help the poor, build dams and other projects as prime minister, he asked: What was my crime?

Yet despite the bitter tone of his remarks and his recent vow to bring revolution to Pakistan through bloodshed or ballot, Khan made it clear that he would not pursue any illegal or violent action against the government, but that he would use other tactics, including peaceful pressure from his supporters, to push for new elections. He also suggested last week that he would be prepared to wait until next autumn for them to take place, as Sharif insisted.

Members of the Khans party hold more than 100 seats in the national parliament and in several provincial assemblies. In recent months, the party has won a surprisingly large number of seats in several regions, including Punjab province, a longtime stronghold of the Sharifs Pakistan Muslim League-N.

The gestures followed other surprising and conciliatory signs from Khan in recent days that have eased widespread tensions surrounding the replacement of Pakistan’s army chief, which by law takes place every three years. The deadline for appointing the new leader coincided with Khans’ rallying plans, and there were fears he would try to block the selection.

Instead, Khan raised no public objections when the Sharif government on Thursday endorsed the army’s first choice for the job, Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, even though Khan had a history of bad blood with Munir. In 2018, when Khan was prime minister, he forced the military to abruptly remove Munir as head of the national intelligence agency so he could install a general he preferred.

In a warm-up speech at the Saturday rally, veteran politician Sheikh Rashid, a leader of the Khans Movement for Justice party, reinforced this point. We salute and congratulate the new army leadership, he said. It is our army. It’s the Pakistani army. This is Imran Khan’s army.

Still, experts noted that the country remains highly polarized and faces a deep economic crisis, and that the military, which has faced unprecedented public criticism for its interference in civilian affairs, should play a role in restoring calm and confidence under his new leadership.

The military is facing public backlash at levels it hasn’t seen in many years, said Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Wilson Center in Washington. It will take time for him to restore public confidence, but he will also be under immediate pressure to ease political instability and reduce tensions between the government and Khan. That’s a lot of tough terrain to navigate.

At the rally site on Friday night and Saturday morning, thousands of Khan supporters began arriving from other parts of the country. After long car journeys, they rested in large tents erected in the nearby park. The mood was relaxed and upbeat, as strangers united by their devotion to Khan exchanged travel stories and experiences from other gatherings.

This is my 27th gathering, said Manzour Bagron, 57, a wheat farmer from Gilgit-Baltistan, a mountainous northern region 12 hours away. Mr. Khan is the only honest leader of this country and the only one who can save it. We are here to bind our arms and stand behind him like a rock.

Rana Yasir, 55, a textile factory worker in Faisalabad, an industrial city 300 miles to the south, described Khan as a lion in a land of goats and sheep. Times are tough, people are struggling, and our institutions are failing. But he can get us out of the mire, especially when he partners with the military. Both are essential for the country.

Although Pakistan is a democracy with elected civilian leaders, the military remains its most powerful institution. He has always dominated the country’s political fortunes and seized power on several occasions. The outgoing army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, is a staunch supporter of maintaining the neutrality of the armed forces and, in a speech on Thursday, he bluntly criticized his political interference, calling such actions over the Past 70 years of major reason for public distrust.

But there is widespread skepticism here about the fulfillment of these promises of neutrality. Over the past week, the military’s patriotic image has been tarnished by new reports of questionable financial gains and lucrative real estate investments by senior and retired military officers.

This is the moment of truth for future army leaders, analyst Zahid Hussain said last week. After years of playing political kingmakers without serious setbacks, he said, the military now faces a fierce opponent in Khan, as his populist appeal has changed the rules of the game.

