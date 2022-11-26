The halal sector has a bright future ahead of it, according to an American economist





Halal products meeting Islamic standards have a very promising economic future, according to a US-based economist. Most of the “halal economy” is in the financial sector, but the non-financial part should also be expanded, Mohammad Kabir Hassan, an economist at the University of New Orleans, told Anadolu Agency ( AA). “It’s an economy worth $6 trillion, but the majority of it is Islamic financing of around $4 trillion (TL 75 trillion). So we really need to expand the non-financial part of the halal economy,” he said. The halal economy is a broader concept, covering many fields such as textiles, cosmetics and medical products, he pointed out. The benefits of Halal products and services should be advertised to the people, he added. On Trkiye’s position, he said, “Turkish halal economy could be a model for the rest of the Muslim world.” He also said that Trkiye has a very diversified economy, it exports thousands of products to 200 different countries, Trkiye has a “rich history” and a “very dynamic leader”, noted the economist, who said: “The Islamic world really lacks leadership, there are not really many leaders like (President Recep Tayyip ) Erdogan”. Mentioning the country’s new economic model based on investment, production, employment and export, he said the model should be integrated with the concept of Islamic finance and Halal economy. “We need to move to zero rate financing,” he added. Criticizing the old existing economic policies, he said, “Every time inflation goes up, you raise the interest rate. Yes, you bring inflation down, but you also end up with a recession.” “And then you cut the interest rate again, and then the economy picks up, so it’s a temporary fix.” World-Class Halal Events The 8th World Halal Summit and the 9th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Halal Expo were recently held from November 24-26 in Istanbul. In a message read at the opening ceremony of the events, President Erdoan hailed the growing international importance of the halal market. He said its reach extends far beyond just Muslims to anyone looking for quality products and services. The halal market, which has gained prominence in the global competitive environment, has become a preferred sector not only for Muslims but also for all consumer groups with its clean, healthy and reliable products and services, Erdoan pointed out.

Sabah’s daily newsletter Keep up to date with what is happening in Turkey, in its region and in the world.

SIGN ME UP You can unsubscribe anytime. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/business/economy/halal-sector-has-bright-future-ahead-us-based-economist The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos