Special briefing for G20 envoys and invited countries held in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

New Delhi [India]November 27 (ANI): Ahead of India assuming the G20 Presidency on December 1 this year, a special briefing of resident Heads of Mission of G20 member countries, invited guest countries and international organizations was held at Swaraj Dweep in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday.

During the event, a detailed briefing was given by G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and Chief Coordinator of the G20 Summit to be held in India this year, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, on substantive, operational and logistical aspects. of the various interactions of the G20 during the Indian Presidency. About 40 Missions and International Organizations have marked their presence in the program, specifies the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release.

G20 Sherpa recalled the Prime Minister’s statement at the G20 summit in Bali that India’s presidency will be “inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented”.

The special briefing addressed various priorities such as public digital assets and digital infrastructure; inclusive energy transition; accelerated progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals; women-led development; and multilateral reforms.

Shringla, who is the Chief Coordinator of the G20, briefed the missions on the extensive arrangements made for G20 meetings across India and facilitation of delegates’ attendance. He also recalled that the day also marks India’s Constitution Day and the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attacks, and the importance of facing global challenges together, the MEA statement added.

At the end of the briefing, OSD (Operations) Muktesh Pardeshi and AS (G20) Abhay Thakur answered a series of questions from the missions on travel, visas, protocol, security and guest participation. Heads of Mission received a detailed briefing on the history, culture, environment and development of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra.

Several delegates appreciated the elaborate arrangements that were put in place by the Union Territory to make the meeting a success.

In addition to the briefing, delegates also took part in a yoga session, followed by a beach clean-up activity, which symbolizes our pro-planet, sustainable lifestyles and One Earth approach. Delegates also toured the historic Port Blair Cellular Jail, where many of our unsung heroes were imprisoned for the cause of our struggle for freedom. The visit ended with a cultural program by local artists, the MEA statement said. (ANI)

The G20 Presidency meetings are held in Swaraj Dweep, popularly known as Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

G20 India Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is also present at the meetings, said: “We are happy that the ambassadors from the G20 countries are here to attend the pre-presidency briefing. G20 Sherpa gave an overview of the country’s achievements in socio-economic areas. . We have presented our preparation on how we are seeking support on important issues.”

New Delhi is holding meetings across the country on an all-India basis, as the Prime Minister’s vision is that India’s G20 Presidency should be a participatory process in which everyone feels it is their Presidency.

India will assume the presidency of the G20 on December 1. (ANI)

