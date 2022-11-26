Constitution Day – Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on young people to learn about fundamental constitutional values





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Supreme Court on Saturday during Constitution Day celebrations. PTI picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India is the mother of democracy and the Constitution represents its core values ​​and embraces all the cultural and moral emotions of the country. Addressing the Constitution Day celebrations organized by the Supreme Court, Modi urged young people to learn about core constitutional values ​​and the role several women played in drafting the constitution.

The expression We the people used in the preamble of the Constitution is a call (to) confidence and (represents) a solemn oath… It is this spirit of the Constitution which is the spirit of India , which has been the mother of democracy for the world, said Modi. In modern times, our Constitution has embraced all the cultural and moral emotions of the nation. The audience included Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, other Supreme Court and High Court Justices, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Junior Law Minister SP Baghel. Modi said that the Constitution of India is known for its open, futuristic and modern vision which has been further consolidated by the continuous contributions of the three branches of democracy – the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. It is necessary for the young people of the country to know what happened in the debates of the Constituent Assembly at that time… Today, many people are not aware of the great contributions made by several women during the drafting of the Constitution by women from disadvantaged sectors like Dakshayani Velayudhan. Modi said that Velayudhan made important interventions on many topics related to Dalits and workers. He added that women such as Durgabhai Deshmukh, Hansa Mehta and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur had made significant contributions to women’s issues. The Prime Minister paid tribute to BR Ambedkar and all other members of the Constituent Assembly. It is our collective responsibility that India’s identity as the mother of democracy (is) further strengthened, the Prime Minister said. Justice Chandracud, in his address, emphasized the need to bring the justice delivery system to people’s doorsteps. I think the time has come when it is essential that the judiciary reaches out to the people and does not expect the people to reach out to the judiciary, he said, urging senior chief justices course to continue consolidating the courts’ digital infrastructure so that virtual hearings too could be held alongside physical ones. Court applications Modi has launched four digital initiatives for fast and efficient justice. TheVirtual Justice Clock, JustIS Mobile App 2.0, Digital Court and S3WaaS Websites were launched as part of the e-court project as part of the Constitution Day celebrations. The project is a collaborative exercise between the Department of Justice and the Supreme Court. The Virtual Justice Clock will present vital statistics of the court-level justice delivery system, such as details of cases instituted, cases disposed and those pending. The clock can be viewed on the district court websites. JustIS Mobile App 2.0 is a tool available to Supreme Court and High Court Judges to monitor the pending and disposition of cases under their responsibility and that of their subordinates. Digital Court is an initiative to make court records available to judges in digital form. S3WaaS Websites is a cloud service framework for generating, configuring, deploying and managing websites for publishing specific information and services related to district justice.

