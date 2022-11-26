Politics
China. Historic Protests in Shanghai Call for Xi Jinping’s Ousting | Politics
This had not happened in China for over ten years!
In the metropolis of Shanghai, more than a thousand people took to the streets on Saturday against the communist regime and its tough corona policy. For the first time in decades, protesters called for the overthrow of the Communist Party and dictator Xi Jinping (69).
Down with the Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping!, they shout in a video shared on Twitter. Until now, it was unthinkable that the Chinese dictator would be so harshly criticized, especially after gaining absolute power within the party in October and being crowned for the third time.
So far, the police have reacted uncharacteristically mildly to the protests. According to Dutch correspondent in China Eva Rammeloo, officials divided the protesters into two groups and arrested some of them.
But the protest is also historic for another reason: for the first time, the Chinese are demonstrating in favor of the ethnic-religious Uyghur minority persecuted by the regime. Protesters laid flowers and candles on Urumqi Street and called for freedom for Xinjiang Province.
Background: At least ten people are rumored to have died in a house fire in the local capital Urumqi on Thursday because the doors were locked. So China has imposed one of the longest lockdowns in Xinjiang due to the new corona wave. Many of Urumqi’s four million residents are not allowed to leave their homes for 100 days. There have been around 100 new corona cases in the city over the past two days.
Almost all Uighurs live in Xinjiang. Because they are Muslims and belong to the Turkish peoples, the regime puts them in labor camps, rapes them, castrates them, tortures them and kills them. Short: Uiguren are victims of genocide. Until now, no one in China had publicly drawn attention to their plight.
China battles biggest corona wave since pandemic began
Despite the strict zero Covid policy, there are more corona patients in China than at any time since the start of the pandemic: according to the Health Commission, around 32,700 new cases have been reported. The high numbers lead to even tougher restrictions and cause growing resentment and mass protests among the population.
Last week, angry migrant workers tore down scores of barricades in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. Workers at China’s biggest iPhone factory in the city of Zhengzhou took to the streets against strict corona restrictions, leading to serious clashes with security forces on Wednesday. Workers have been complaining about poor conditions at the factory for weeks and many have fled.
The government’s response to the discontent and protests: even tougher measures instead of relaxations!
Containment was imposed on Thursday on more than six million people in the city of Zhengzhou! Only the area of the huge iPhone factory is exempt from the lockdown, but the strictest corona rules apply.
In the city of Guangzhou of 18 million inhabitants, several districts are completely confined. The mega-metropolis of Chongqing only allows its approximately 30 million inhabitants to leave the country in an emergency and with a negative corona test.
And Beijing is also reminiscent of a ghost town: schools, nurseries and shops are closed. People were asked not to be in public if possible.
A patchwork quilt is growing – the corona situation in China is getting more and more confusing.
|
