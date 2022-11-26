Syrian president hails Iran and Hezbollah as key allies

TEHRAN – Bashar al-Assad, the president of Syria, has said that the Lebanese Hezbollah movement is considered a vital ally of Damascus and that Iran is an important supporter of his country.

Al-Assad made the comments during a three-hour interview on various topics with several Syrian experts and journalists, Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar reported on Friday.

The president added that Tehran has always supported the Syrian nation in its military and economic challenges.

Iran has provided advisory assistance to Syria in its war against terrorist groups, including Daesh.

Assad also mentioned that Damascus has supported Hezbollah and will continue to do so in the future, describing Syria and Hezbollah as strategic partners.

The Syrian leader also expressed concern for the future of Lebanon, noting that because the country is Syria’s ally, its stability is crucial for the government in Damascus.

Syria-Turkey talks could help restore ties

Regarding the talks between Syrian and Turkish officials, he said that these negotiations were only aimed at sharing information that could help restore relations.

According to the Syrian president, Turkey has shown willingness to accept Syria’s demands. Damascus therefore wants Ankara to take concrete action rather than just uttering words.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that a meeting with his Syrian counterpart was a possibility, suggesting the two sides are close to reconciliation after 11 years.

Over the past 11 years, Turkey has backed armed groups that have sought in vain to overthrow the Assad government, with Erdogan even calling it a “murderer”.

Asked by a journalist in parliament if he could meet the Syrian leader, Erdogan replied that it was possible.

“It is possible. There is no room for resentment in politics. In the end, the measures are taken under the most favorable conditions,” the Turkish leader said, according to Press TV.

Syria in talks with Kurdish troops

Assad also pointed to negotiations with Syrian Kurdish troops in northern Syria over services and livelihoods. However, he said the talks with the Syrian Democratic Forces are more of a tribal bond and have yielded no progress so far.

No contact with us

Regarding relations with the United States, he said that the Syrian government had no contact with American officials. Instead, he said, Damascus is focusing on building the resistance of the Syrian people to pressure US troops to leave the country’s occupied territory.

Press TV said a military installation occupied by US forces in Syria’s northeast Hasakah province came under rocket attack from nearby areas amid public anger over the presence of troops US occupation in Syria’s energy-rich regions and US attempts to further plunder natural resources. the.

The US Army Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees US troops in West Asia, said in a brief statement that the rockets were launched around 10:31 p.m. local time (1931 GMT) on Friday, and targeted the US patrol base. at al-Shaddadi city. He added that the projectiles did not hit anything inside the base.

He also said that Russia has provided great help to Syria, but the current scenario is different due to Russian military activity in Ukraine, as well as economic and military pressures on them.

Based on his remarks, Syria and Iraq maintain friendly relations and Damascus relies on Iraq’s overall policy rather than individual positions.