Imran Khan: Former Pakistani PM attends first rally since shooting





Supporters waved flags and placards during the rally in Rawalpindi. Photo: AFP

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has addressed hundreds of thousands of supporters in his first public appearance since being shot and wounded three weeks ago.

Crowds gathered for a rally in the town of Rawalpindi, carrying flags and placards.

The former cricket star urged them to live without fear of death.

One person was killed and several others injured in the attack earlier this month, which took place while Khan was leading a similar event.

He was injured in the right leg and underwent surgery. He accused members of the current government of plotting the Wazirabad bombing.

Authorities have dismissed the charge and released a video purporting to show a confession from a man they describe as the only suspect in the shooting.

At the Rawalpindi rally, Khan’s supporters erupted with delight when he appeared several hours late.

A woman told the BBC she came because Khan’s cause was for the people of Pakistan, not himself. “I’m here for a leader who supports us,” she said.

“There is only one man who has raised his voice against the whole establishment,” said a man in the crowd. “He is here to look to the future, he gave us a vision.”

The atmosphere was jovial despite tight security, with crowds chanting slogans in support of the former prime minister and popular Pakistani songs blaring from loudspeakers.

Imran Khan addresses the rallies again after being treated in hospital for his injuries. Photo: AFP

Khan alleged that “three criminals” were waiting to make another assassination attempt.

But, he told his followers, “fear is turning an entire nation into slaves.”

During his speech, he also acknowledged his failures in the fight against corruption during his tenure as prime minister, saying he “failed to bring the powerful under law”.

The event was described as the culmination of Khan’s “long march” – a series of rallies in which he demanded a snap election.

Earlier, authorities erected roadblocks and urged him to call off the rally, citing the risk of violence.

Workers were pictured fitting a bulletproof glass shield to the scene.

The former international cricket star was removed from office earlier this year after losing a confidence vote in parliament. He was later disqualified from holding public office.

He was accused of failing to accurately report details of gifts he received and sold during his tenure – including Rolex watches, a ring and cufflinks.

Khan denied any wrongdoing and described the case against him as politically motivated.

After his expulsion from office, he became a vocal critic of the Pakistani government and its powerful military leadership.

Khan remains very popular in the country and attracts many attendees to his rallies.

The government has repeatedly said it will hold a nationwide poll next year, as planned.

Pakistan has a long history of deadly political violence. In the most publicized case, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated during a public rally in 2007.

