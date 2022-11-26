Boris Johnson collects medicine to help Ukrainian hospitals

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the UK’s largest independent hospital provider have teamed up to launch an urgent Christmas appeal for medical supplies to be sent to Ukrainian hospitals.

It depends Sky Newsreports Ukrinform.

The appeal aims to help hospitals that treat the sick and injured and run the risk of running out of vital items within weeks if they do not receive donations.

On Friday, the former prime minister visited a warehouse in Enfield, north London, where supplies from independent hospital supplier Circle Health were collected.

Read also: Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Kyiv

He was accompanied by Ukrainian Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko to see firsthand the logistics of transporting bulk hospital kits across Europe by truck.

Following the visit, Johnson appealed to the general British public and their “generosity of spirit” by asking them to donate to the appeal.

He said: “Not a bandage or a bed that you fund will be wasted in the Herculean task of rebuilding the beautiful and brave Ukraine.”

According to the report, a team of Ukrainian doctors working for Circle Health in the UK liaises directly with doctors and notifies the company of hospital equipment shortages in real time. Items are then collected from Circle Health’s 53 hospitals across all regions of the UK, then sorted and loaded into their warehouse in Enfield. Dedicated employees then volunteer to drive the loads across Europe into the heart of Ukraine’s war-torn regions.

Circle Health delivered nearly 300 tonnes / £3 million of medical supplies in 13 truckloads to hospitals in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Lviv and Kherson. Items delivered to date include hundreds of wheelchairs, crutches, scrubs, bandages, ambulances, operating tables, hospital beds, ventilators, anesthesia machines and prostheses .