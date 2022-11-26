Tech must make justice accessible to all: PM Modi, CJI Chandrachud on the same page | India News







People-friendly policies have empowered the poor, women and the marginalized. Legislations and laws are simplified. The judiciary is taking many meaningful steps for speedy justice. The Supreme Court’s electronic initiatives and attempts to facilitate justice must be continued, the Prime Minister said during the Constitution Day ceremony at the Supreme Court to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949. The justice delivery system must be accessible. everyone, the judiciary must make sure of it. Challenges require dedicated action. India’s judiciary has adopted several reform measures to bend the arc of the moral universe towards justice as declared by Martin Luther King Jr, the CJI said, pledging to give more representation to women and marginalized people in the justice system.

There were few signs of the recent row between the executive and the judiciary over the collegiate system for appointing judges, with the prime minister and the CJI avoiding the issue. Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju had described the system of judges appointing judges as opaque, following the SC seeking response from legal secretaries blocking the process of appointing judges. NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CJI DY Chandrachud echoed on Constitution Day highlighting the role of technology in ensuring that the governance and justice delivery system reaches the poorest of the poor, the marginalized and women living in the hinterland.People-friendly policies have empowered the poor, women and the marginalized. Legislations and laws are simplified. The judiciary is taking many meaningful steps for speedy justice. The Supreme Court’s electronic initiatives and attempts to facilitate justice must be continued, the Prime Minister said during the Constitution Day ceremony at the Supreme Court to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949. The justice delivery system must be accessible. everyone, the judiciary must make sure of it. Challenges require dedicated action. India’s judiciary has adopted several reform measures to bend the arc of the moral universe towards justice as declared by Martin Luther King Jr, the CJI said, pledging to give more representation to women and marginalized people in the justice system.There were few signs of the recent row between the executive and the judiciary over the collegiate system for appointing judges, with the prime minister and the CJI avoiding the issue. Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju had described the system of judges appointing judges as opaque, following the SC seeking response from legal secretaries blocking the process of appointing judges. The world looks up to India today because of its rapid development, rapidly expanding economy and India’s influential position in the international arena. The world is looking with hope to India, a country which it was feared could not remain independent and was withering due to its great diversity, the prime minister has said. India’s G20 Presidency, he added, is a great opportunity for young people to show why India’s growth story is grabbing the world’s attention and how the mother of all democracies has brought all her citizens together respecting their diversity to overcome problems.

Today, with all its energies and proud of its diversity, this country is moving forward. Behind this success, the most powerful tool is the Constitution. We the People is not just three words, it is an exhortation, a promise and a belief. This constitutional ethos is rooted in Indian ethos which has been ingrained throughout the world since ancient times and that is why India is known as the mother of all democracies, he added.

While the Prime Minister and the CJI made no mention of the fight over the college system, SC Bar Association President Vikas Singh continued from Friday and called the college an extremely flawed and suggested drastic reforms to ensure the right people were selected as Constitutional Court judges, two of them had the power to overturn legislation passed unanimously in parliament. However, the CJI, which had given a statesmanlike response to Singh on Friday, stayed away from the controversy and focused on initiatives to improve infrastructure to bring the justice system at the doorsteps of the marginalized and the poor at village and taluk level. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/india/tech-must-make-justice-accessible-to-all-pm-modi-cji-chandrachud-on-same-page/articleshow/95794591.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos