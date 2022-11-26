Elon Musk says he will support Trump rival Ron DeSantis in 2024 if he runs for president | Elon Musk





Elon Musk has said he would back Donald Trump’s arch-rival Ron DeSantis in 2024 if the Florida governor runs for president.

Yes, Musk said in a tweet when asked if he would back DeSantis in 2024, after suggesting he hadn’t found his ideal candidate among Democrats.

My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would be the case for the Biden administration, but I’ve been disappointed so far, Musk tweeted.

The contractors’ remarks are the clearest sign of his political support after he indicated in June this year that he was still considering his Republican preference for president but was leaning towards DeSantis.

The move could give DeSantis a boost in what Republicans expect will be a bloody battle between Trump and DeSantis for the presidential nomination, with some predicting a lot of blood on the ground in a fight between the two. Florida’s governor won a landslide in this month’s midterm elections, while Trump has come under fire for Republicans’ failure to deliver the long-promised red wave following the defeat of leading candidates that he approved.

Musk also said Friday night that he was fine with Trump not tweeting after he restored his account last weekend. The important thing is that Twitter corrects a serious error by banning his account, despite no violation of the law or the terms of service. Deplatforming a sitting president has undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America.

Twitter banned Trump after the January 6 attack last year, saying his posts were highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place on the US Capitol. Trump was also banned from Facebook, Instagram and YouTube after the riot.

Musk’s tenure at Twitter has been rocky, with the owner admitting Twitter has suffered a massive drop in ad revenue amid concerns over its content moderation plans on the platform, including the fate of banned accounts.

He told Twitter employees that about half of the platforms’ revenue needed to come from subscriptions to survive the coming economic downturn. According to Twitter’s latest set of annual results, advertising accounted for 90% of its $5.1 billion in revenue.

With Reuters

