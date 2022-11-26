Jokowi signals support for Ganjar behind ‘White hair thinks of people’ post





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave a signal of support to Governor of Central Java (Central Java) Ganjar Pranowo regarding the presidential election of 2024. This code was revealed by Jokowi through a characteristic account of the leaders thinking that the people has white hair. reported from Detik News, Jokowi’s political message was delivered in front of volunteers at the United Archipelago Movement event at Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta on Saturday (26/11/2022). “I have to say that leaders, leaders who think of the people can be seen on their faces,” Jokowi said. Jokowi again added the particular characteristics of a leader whom the people must elect. This characteristic is said to be seen in the stature of a person with white hair. “There are also those who think about people until they are all white haired. There is that,” said Jokowi, who was greeted loudly by Projo volunteers. Speaking to the volunteers, Jokowi stressed the need to choose leaders carefully. According to him, leaders must understand the condition of their people. “Later in 2024, vote for those who understand how people feel, okay?” Jokowi added. According to him, a leader must be close and know the will of the people. Don’t be a person who only feels comfortable in a cozy room like the State Palace. “Do not, I repeat, let us elect a leader who likes to sit in the palace, where the air conditioner is very cold,” he said. Presidential ration code for Prabowo The leader support code regarding the 2024 presidential election was also addressed to Defense Minister (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto. Jokowi clearly alluded to Prabowo’s presidency. This political message was conveyed by Jokowi during a speech at the Perindo Party (HUT) anniversary at the iNews Tower in Central Jakarta on Monday (7/11). Initially, Jokowi recounted his political career as Mayor of Solo. “I won mayor twice in Solo, then I was drawn to Jakarta, governor won once,” Jokowi said at the time. Capital of victory for DKI Pilgub, Jokowi ran again and won the presidential race in 2014 and 2019. Jokowi then apologized to Prabowo, who was her rival at the time. “Sorry Pak Prabowo. It looks like after this Pak Prabowo’s share will be,” Jokowi said. See PPI’s answer on the next page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/sulsel/berita/d-6428613/sinyal-jokowi-dukung-ganjar-di-balik-pesan-rambut-putih-pikir-rakyat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos