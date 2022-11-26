‘Pure hypocrisy’: Congress attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Constitution Day | India News





NEW DELHI: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “hypocrisy”, the Congress Saturday alleged that the BJP’s “ideological sources” had nothing to do with the making of the Constitution and he decided to mark November 26 as Constitution Day because he “desperately” wanted to show respect for the document.

The attack on the opposition party came hours after the Prime Minister Fashion addressed the Constitution Day celebrations at Supreme Court .

“The draft Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 26.11.1949. The Constituent Assembly decided that it would come into force on January 26, 1950, which has since been celebrated as Republic Day,” Congress Secretary General for Communications Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

The ideological masterminds of the BJP have nothing to do with constitution making, he said in a series of tweets.

“In fact, the RSS was opposed to the Constitution of India. Desperate to show that he abides by the Constitution – as he daily overturns it in letter and spirit – the Prime Minister has decided to celebrate the 26 November as Constitution Day. This is pure hypocrisy,” Ramesh said.

Babasaheb Ambedkar delivered one of the greatest speeches of the 20th century on November 25, 1949, while piloting the final draft of the Constitution, Ramesh said.

“This is a speech worth reading over and over again. I want to remind the Prime Minister and his drummers of just two paragraphs of that speech,” the Congress leader said as he shared screenshots. parts of speech screen.

“The task of the editorial board would have been very difficult if this Constituent Assembly was only a heterogeneous crowd, a pavement without cement, a black stone here and a white stone there, of which each member or each group was a law in itself. There would have been nothing but chaos,” Ambedkar said.

“This possibility of chaos has been negated by the existence of the Congress Party in the Assembly which has introduced a sense of order and discipline into its debates,” he said.

“It was through the discipline of the Congress Party that the Drafting Committee was able to steer the Constitution through the Assembly with certainty of the fate of every article and every amendment. The Congress Party is therefore entitled to full credit for the smooth running of the draft Constitution in the Assembly,” Ambedkar said.

Ramesh shared another paragraph from the speech in which Ambedkar said, “Hero worship, bhakti in politics a sure path to dictatorship.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday that the Constitution is a way of life and its spirit always remains the same, while party leader Rahul Gandhi said he would walk the path of unity until every word is respected.

November 26 has been observed as Constitution Day since 2015. Previously, the day was observed as Law Day.

